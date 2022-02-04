Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022
Formula 1 News

Haas unveils 2022 Formula 1 car design and livery

Haas has become the first Formula 1 team to unveil its car livery and design for the 2022 season after releasing a series of renders on Friday.

Haas VF-22
Haas VF-22
1/4

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-22
Haas VF-22
2/4

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-22
Haas VF-22
3/4

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-22
Haas VF-22
4/4

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Luke Smith
By:

The Haas VF-22 car is the first produced by the American team out of its new design office in Maranello, and offers a sign of what the new cars will look like this year following the overhaul of the technical regulations.

Haas has retained the white, red and blue livery design it adopted last year following the arrival of title sponsor Uralkali, which is also the principal backer of driver Nikita Mazepin.

Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher both return for their second seasons in F1 this year as Haas bids to bounce back from a difficult 2021 campaign that saw it finish last in the constructors' championship with zero points.

The team opted against developing its car last year so it could place full focus on the new regulations for 2022, which offer a significant change in the aerodynamic concept in a bid to allow for closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

This year marks the return of ground effect to F1 via a change in the floor designs, while the new cars will also feature revised rear wings, simplified front wings and use 18-inch wheel rims.

While the renders are a sign of what the Haas VF-22 will look like under the regulations, it will not be until the physical car breaks cover at testing in Barcelona later this month that the full car design is revealed.

Haas VF-22

Haas VF-22

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

"It's exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly," said Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner.

"We all know what the team is capable of, we've proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I'm confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

"It's been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I'm confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22."

Haas technical director Simone Resta said the VF-22 car was "probably the most complex project the team has dealt with to date" in F1.

"It's a completely new set of regulations and this season we've brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22," Resta said. "Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place. I consider this as a great success in the process.

"We're still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success."

Haas VF-22

Haas VF-22

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Schumacher and Mazepin will enjoy their first extended running in the Haas VF-22 car during the opening pre-season test in Barcelona from 23-25 February.

This will be followed by a second three-day test at the Bahrain International Circuit from 10-12 March ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain on 20 March.

shares
comments

Related video

What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022
Previous article

What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022
Formula 1

What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022

Red Bull reveals launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher: Lack of contract pressure made rookie F1 season easier
Formula 1

Schumacher: Lack of contract pressure made rookie F1 season easier

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Why Steiner let Haas F1 rookies "learn the hard way" in 2021
Formula 1

Why Steiner let Haas F1 rookies "learn the hard way" in 2021

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime
Formula 1

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

Latest news

Haas unveils 2022 Formula 1 car design and livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas unveils 2022 Formula 1 car design and livery

What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

What to expect from F1 launch season in 2022

Red Bull reveals launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car

Alpine restructures F1 technical department ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine restructures F1 technical department ahead of 2022 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.