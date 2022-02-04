Haas unveils 2022 Formula 1 car design and livery

The Haas VF-22 car is the first produced by the American team out of its new design office in Maranello, and offers a sign of what the new cars will look like this year following the overhaul of the technical regulations.

Haas has retained the white, red and blue livery design it adopted last year following the arrival of title sponsor Uralkali, which is also the principal backer of driver Nikita Mazepin.

Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher both return for their second seasons in F1 this year as Haas bids to bounce back from a difficult 2021 campaign that saw it finish last in the constructors' championship with zero points.

The team opted against developing its car last year so it could place full focus on the new regulations for 2022, which offer a significant change in the aerodynamic concept in a bid to allow for closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

This year marks the return of ground effect to F1 via a change in the floor designs, while the new cars will also feature revised rear wings, simplified front wings and use 18-inch wheel rims.

While the renders are a sign of what the Haas VF-22 will look like under the regulations, it will not be until the physical car breaks cover at testing in Barcelona later this month that the full car design is revealed.

Haas VF-22 Photo by: Haas F1 Team

"It's exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly," said Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner.

"We all know what the team is capable of, we've proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I'm confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

"It's been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I'm confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22."

Haas technical director Simone Resta said the VF-22 car was "probably the most complex project the team has dealt with to date" in F1.

"It's a completely new set of regulations and this season we've brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22," Resta said. "Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place. I consider this as a great success in the process.

"We're still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success."

Haas VF-22 Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Schumacher and Mazepin will enjoy their first extended running in the Haas VF-22 car during the opening pre-season test in Barcelona from 23-25 February.

This will be followed by a second three-day test at the Bahrain International Circuit from 10-12 March ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain on 20 March.