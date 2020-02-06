Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal

The new Haas VF-20 is draped in a new livery and bears some unmistakably familiar features, but will it provide a marked improvement over last year – or will the Ferrari-style design fall flat?

Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and new F1 Reporter Luke Smith to assess the new car and discuss the greater implications for the Haas during 2020.