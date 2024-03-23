All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Australian GP

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Lewis Hamilton says the 2024 Mercedes Formula 1 car keeps showing "spikes" of promise that then "disappear", much like its troubled predecessors, as he attempts 2022-style set-up experiments.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The seven-time F1 world champion was eliminated in Q2 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, having previously scored eight pole positions in Melbourne. He missed out on the top 10 shootout to team-mate George Russell by 0.05 seconds.

Hamilton speculated the "spike" of promise shown in final practice earlier on Saturday had been undone by increased winds for qualifying that put the W15 challenger on a "knife edge".

This temperamentality with the car put him in mind of its two ground-effect predecessors, which proved similarly unpredictable.

"Every outing you learn something new," said Hamilton. "FP3 felt really good for us, and I felt really optimistic going into qualifying but then, I don't know if it's the wind picking up, the wind picked up quite a bit, same as yesterday, and then the car is just so much more on a knife edge.

"It's three years in a row a similar feeling," he added. "But then there's these spikes of 'Oh, it could be good' like this morning. And then it kind of disappears.

"If we can work a way of finding that goodness in the car and making it more consistent and holding onto that, maybe we can be more competitive. But there's a lot of work we need to do but everyone's working as hard as they can."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton initially struggled to match Russell in the qualifying head-to-head during their first season as team-mates in 2022.

But it eventually came to light that this was partly owed to Hamilton running with extreme set-up variations in a bid to troubleshoot the porpoising W13.

With the pair opting for different tunes again in Australia, when asked by Motorsport.com if history was repeating itself, Hamilton said that he was indeed attempting something similar.

"In 2022, we weren't splitting [set-ups]," explained Hamilton. "George was doing one thing. I was trying every set-up there was to try and help the team find options and figure out how we could fix it.

"It's pretty much the same, a little bit similar to this year. I've tried lots of different things. But I think this weekend we're much closer."

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Next article Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs
Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP

Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso penalised for "potentially dangerous" driving in F1 Australian GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in Australian GP

Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in Australian GP
Mercedes' F1 set-up changes "massively backfired" - Wolff

Mercedes' F1 set-up changes "massively backfired" - Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes' F1 set-up changes "massively backfired" - Wolff
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Latest news

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Algarve
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff wants to 'punch himself on the nose' after Mercedes F1 Australian GP DNFs

Prime

Discover prime content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia