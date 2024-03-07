All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: Abu Dhabi 2021 not a deterrent for Mercedes in luring Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton says that any lingering animosity over the 2021 Formula 1 world championship fight and the Abu Dhabi finale controversy would not block Max Verstappen from a Mercedes seat.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulates Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulates Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s move from the Brackley team to Ferrari at the end of this season leaves a prime seat available from 2025 onwards.

Mercedes has a strong focus on preparing its protégé Kimi Antonelli for an early graduation, and the young Italian remains a prime candidate.

One possible scenario is that Antonelli arrives in 2026, leaving the seat vacant for a driver willing to take a one-year deal, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon among the potential candidates.

However suggestions that in the wake of the Christian Horner controversy, Verstappen may be open to leaving Red Bull – with uncertainty over the potential of the Ford-backed power unit in 2026 possibly encouraging such a move – has opened up new scenarios, with Mercedes an obvious potential destination for him.

Team boss Toto Wolff, who tried to sign Verstappen in 2014, was seen talking to his father Jos in Bahrain last week.

Hamilton agreed that Verstappen would be of interest to Mercedes, while suggesting that he doubted that the world champion would leave his current team, especially given that he is contracted until 2028.

“I think my move has shown that anything's possible,” he said. “There's going to be a really interesting next six months or so. I don't have an extra scoop.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“I'm sure Max is on the list, but I'm pretty sure he's tied up, and also I couldn't see why you would leave the car that was that good.”

Asked if he was surprised that Verstappen could be a contender given the animosity around the 2021 season and Abu Dhabi in particular Hamilton insisted that it would not be an issue.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised, because he's a great driver,” he said. “I think even we spoke back then. Max in that moment, he did what he had to do, it was nothing on him, it was the sport that let us down.

“And I think that wasn't his fault. Me, in his position, I would have done exactly the same thing. So there's no issues there.

“I think if you run a team, you want to have the best driver, and you want to be the team that's got the driver that brings in the eyeballs, brings the sponsorships, and he is one of those.

“So I understand it, but it wouldn't make sense, I would say, for him. But it'll be interesting to see."

Hamilton was also questioned about suggestions that Adrian Newey might be unhappy at Red Bull, and thus potentially interested in a move to Mercedes.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“In terms of Adrian, having worked within the team, I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody's work,” he said.

“I know he's a huge part of it, of course. But I know there are so many engineers in the background who are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have. It's not down to one person. 

"It's not my decision. But I'm competing against him this year at the moment, so I can't really talk about next year just yet.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen defends father over Horner criticisms: “He’s not a liar”
Next article Ford F1 Academy deal shows support for Red Bull

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028
Alpine performance “not acceptable” for works F1 team, admits Famin

Alpine performance “not acceptable” for works F1 team, admits Famin

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alpine performance “not acceptable” for works F1 team, admits Famin Alpine performance “not acceptable” for works F1 team, admits Famin
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Intrusion on family has to stop following investigation

Horner: Intrusion on family has to stop following investigation

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner: Intrusion on family has to stop following investigation Horner: Intrusion on family has to stop following investigation
Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation

Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Latest news

What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia