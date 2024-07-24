Hamilton against F1 cars being fitted with aircon units

Lewis Hamilton is dismissive of FIA's plan to test a simplified air conditioning system in Formula 1 car cockpits to aid drivers in extreme heat, as he feels training alone should suffice.

Motorsport.com exclusively revealed over the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend how the governing body is set to trial the device it has developed in response to the struggles of various racers at last season’s Qatar race in sweltering conditions.

The first test will take place on a single car during practice for the upcoming Dutch GP at Zandvoort, while further proof-of-concept experiments are planned at subsequent races.

If the system works successfully, Motorsport.com understands the FIA will open up the design details to allow companies to build their own versions that F1 teams will have to buy and fit to their cars only when session conditions hit certain, so far undefined, temperature thresholds.

Hamilton was asked about the idea in the post-race press conference for last weekend’s race at Budapest, which rivalled the Imola and Austrian GPs for the hottest of the season so far – in terms of peak temperatures around 33°C in each of the contests.

When asked for his views on the proposed system, Hamilton, who had brought a handheld fan into the press conference room at the Hungaroring following his exertions to finish third behind winner Oscar Piastri and runner-up Lando Norris, replied: “Well, firstly, I didn't know that.

“And it's not needed. This is Formula 1. It's always been like this. It's tough in these conditions.

“We're highly-paid athletes. And you've got to train your arse off to make sure you can withstand the heat, ultimately.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, talks with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“It's tough. It's not easy, especially when you go to places like Qatar and Singapore. But I don't think we need an AC unit in the car.”

The FIA’s aircon idea was developed as part of the governing body’s promise to avoid a repeat of the scenes witnessed when the fast, demanding Qatar track returned to the F1 calendar last year.

Its schedule-placing in early October meant even during its night-time track session settings temperatures for the race never dipped below 31°C.

This led to several drivers having suffering physical problems as they pushed on over the race’s 57-laps, with Williams’ Logan Sargeant withdrawing with heatstroke, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon vomiting in his helmet and Aston Martin racer Lance Stroll briefly passing out.