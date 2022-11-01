Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result Next / Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

Lewis Hamilton says that Fernando Alonso’s comments about him “make me giggle a little bit” after the Spaniard questioned the value of his Formula 1 titles.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Stuart Codling
Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that was published on Saturday, Alonso discussed the value of F1 titles won against drivers from other teams compared to those fought only against a teammate.

Alonso took to Twitter after the quotes began to circulate to say that "all titles are amazing" and he was "tired of the continuous search for headlines", as well as suggesting F1 fans should stop being pitted against each other on social media.

But in an apparent response to Alonso's comments, Hamilton tweeted a picture of them on the podium together at Indianapolis in 2007 where Lewis beat Fernando when they were teammates at McLaren, accompanied with a single thumbs-up emoji.

 

Hamilton won that race ahead of Alonso, who was left fuming at his McLaren team amid a tense season that resulted in Alonso leaving at the end of the year.

Asked for his reaction to Alonso's comments and about the post, Hamilton said: "I gave you [my reaction]. That's my thumbs up.

"I don't really have a lot to say about it. It does make me giggle a little bit to be honest, but I have tried to be really respectful over the years.

"For example, when you've ever asked me about who has been the better driver for me, I've always tried to give praise.

"It's definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn't really matter. So that's why I just kind of put the thumbs up."

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff also brushed off Alonso's comments, saying the two-time world champion was "a teaser" and it was "comedy", and that he doubted Hamilton cared.

"It creates headlines, and this sport is about headlines," said Wolff. "They're great champions. Alonso likes to throw one in. I don't think it's bothering Lewis a millimetre."

In the wake of the response to his comments, Alonso said on Sunday when asked about Max Verstappen's new win record that he would not "speak anymore about anyone else, because I think there's always misunderstanding."

It was not the first time there had been some tension emerging from comments Alonso made about Hamilton this year.

Following their collision on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix in August, Alonso called Hamilton an "idiot" over team radio and claimed the seven-time world champion could only "race starting first." He later apologised for the comment.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Previous article

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Next article

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Formula 1

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch
DTM DTM

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Abt Sportsline is keeping its options open regarding its choice of manufacturer for the 2023 DTM season, but is confident of extending its long-standing relationship with Audi.

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being

Formula 1 teams are in talks to introduce a new winter shutdown to the sporting regulations as early as next year to aid staff well-being.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
23 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.