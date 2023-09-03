Subscribe
Previous / 2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record Next / Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Hamilton apologetic over Piastri F1 clash which was "obviously my fault"

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to Oscar Piastri for their collision in Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix that was "obviously my fault".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Hamilton was coming through the field on an alternate tyre strategy, attacking McLaren's Piastri for eighth on his fresher mediums on lap 41.

Hamilton passed Piastri on the inside of the second chicane, but squeezed the Australian towards the grass, his right rear tyre making contact with Piastri's front wing. After both drivers took to the escape road Piastri had to pit for a new front wing, losing a points finish.

Hamilton received a five-second penalty for causing an avoidable collision, which didn't end up costing him a position as he remained sixth.

Read Also:

Afterwards the seven-time world champion owned up to his mistake and apologised to Piastri for the incident.

"I apologised because it was obviously my fault," he said. "And it naturally wasn't intentional. I got up alongside and just misjudged the gap that I had to the right, clipped him. It could happen anytime. But I knew shortly afterwards, it must have been my fault.

"I wanted to make sure he knew that it was intentional. And that's what gentlemen do, right?"

Piastri, who also made contact with team-mate Lando Norris and AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson in an action-packed afternoon, accepted Hamilton's apology and was keen to move on.

"I think [he] just moved a bit too far to the right, but I think it's very easy to do in that corner. It's very narrow," Piastri said after dropping down to 12th. "He came and apologised, so I don't think there's much more to it than that."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella similarly appreciated the apology from Hamilton, who he felt was a bit too impatient as he would have come through anyway.

“I think maybe Lewis got a little frustrated because in reality, if not there Lewis would have overtaken Oscar at the next opportunity," Stella added. "So, there was no need to take too much risk for Lewis because he had the pace to overtake with more margin.

"Lewis is a fair competitor, if he apologised, it shows his qualities as a competitor and as a person. He definitely has our respect.

"We just ended up out of the points when we could have had two more points today and this is a shame because our objective is to score points with two cars."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record

Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Formula 1

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Latest news

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Indy IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

WSBK World Superbike

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe