Hamilton apologetic over Piastri F1 clash which was "obviously my fault"
Lewis Hamilton has apologised to Oscar Piastri for their collision in Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix that was "obviously my fault".
Hamilton was coming through the field on an alternate tyre strategy, attacking McLaren's Piastri for eighth on his fresher mediums on lap 41.
Hamilton passed Piastri on the inside of the second chicane, but squeezed the Australian towards the grass, his right rear tyre making contact with Piastri's front wing. After both drivers took to the escape road Piastri had to pit for a new front wing, losing a points finish.
Hamilton received a five-second penalty for causing an avoidable collision, which didn't end up costing him a position as he remained sixth.
Afterwards the seven-time world champion owned up to his mistake and apologised to Piastri for the incident.
"I apologised because it was obviously my fault," he said. "And it naturally wasn't intentional. I got up alongside and just misjudged the gap that I had to the right, clipped him. It could happen anytime. But I knew shortly afterwards, it must have been my fault.
"I wanted to make sure he knew that it was intentional. And that's what gentlemen do, right?"
Piastri, who also made contact with team-mate Lando Norris and AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson in an action-packed afternoon, accepted Hamilton's apology and was keen to move on.
"I think [he] just moved a bit too far to the right, but I think it's very easy to do in that corner. It's very narrow," Piastri said after dropping down to 12th. "He came and apologised, so I don't think there's much more to it than that."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella similarly appreciated the apology from Hamilton, who he felt was a bit too impatient as he would have come through anyway.
“I think maybe Lewis got a little frustrated because in reality, if not there Lewis would have overtaken Oscar at the next opportunity," Stella added. "So, there was no need to take too much risk for Lewis because he had the pace to overtake with more margin.
"Lewis is a fair competitor, if he apologised, it shows his qualities as a competitor and as a person. He definitely has our respect.
"We just ended up out of the points when we could have had two more points today and this is a shame because our objective is to score points with two cars."
Related video
2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record
Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team
Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success
Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Latest news
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.