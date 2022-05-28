Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable Next / Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag

Lewis Hamilton said it “would be nice to have some luck for once” after a late red flag in Monaco Formula 1 qualifying left him eighth on the grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag

Hamilton and Mercedes arrived in Monaco hopeful of taking another step forward after appearing to go a long way to remedying its porpoising issue with its Spain updates last weekend.

After struggling with bouncing over the Monaco bumps in practice on Friday, Hamilton could only qualify eighth for Mercedes on Saturday.

The seven-time world champion sat sixth after the opening runs in Q3, but was unable to improve on his final lap due to a red flag that came out due to the crash involving Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton was uneasy about his chances of moving up the order on Sunday given the difficulty of overtaking in Monaco, saying he was “hoping that the weather plays up and it creates opportunity, and maybe people do different strategies”.

“It would be nice to have some luck for once,” Hamilton added. “I’ve been having [bad luck] all year. It’s bound to stop at some stage.”

Read Also:
“It would be nice to have some luck for once. I’ve been having [bad luck] all year. It’s bound to stop at some stage.”

“It would be nice to have some luck for once. I’ve been having [bad luck] all year. It’s bound to stop at some stage.”

Photo by: Erik Junius

Hamilton had outpaced Mercedes teammate George Russell during the first runs in Q3, only for Russell to improve late in the session and grab sixth on the grid.

Hamilton finished over a second off Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s pole position time, but said he anticipated Monaco would be difficult for Mercedes given its struggles through the final sector in Barcelona all weekend.

“I kind of expected it, we weren’t very good in the low speed in the last race anyway,” Hamilton said.

“Actually in the race, it was OK, but [not] on a single lap so I anticipated it would be difficult here.

“I think it’s worse than we anticipated, because of the bumps. It’s super bouncy and bumpy for us everywhere, slow, medium and high [speed corners]. So, challenging.”

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff did not think the struggles over the bumps pointed to a return of porpoising for the W13 car, as it was “hitting the ground in a very different way”.

“We don't have porpoising returning, we're bottoming out,” Wolff explained when Motorsport.com asked him about the bouncing issues. "The car's too stiff, too low, and it's just the same gap like it was in qualifying in Barcelona."

“So it's probably realistic where we ended up. The car is good for fifth and sixth and [Lando] Norris beat us to it, but we shouldn't have expected any miracles, particularly here in Monaco.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable
Previous article

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable
Next article

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment Monaco GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment

Vasseur: Top teams can switch off wind tunnels to stay within budget cap Monaco GP
Formula 1

Vasseur: Top teams can switch off wind tunnels to stay within budget cap

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco F1 track the "bumpiest rollercoaster" ride

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate
Formula 1

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival Spanish GP
Formula 1

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole

Norris no longer "a passenger" in Monaco amid tonsillitis recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris no longer "a passenger" in Monaco amid tonsillitis recovery

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Mistakes are costing AlphaTauri "massively" at the moment

How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari saved Leclerc from F1 weighbridge penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.