Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Lewis Hamilton says he is not looking to play mind games with Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen, believing it can "get a bit childish" entering a war of words.

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Hamilton lost the lead of the F1 drivers' championship for the first time this season after finishing seventh in Monaco last Sunday, while Verstappen claimed victory for Red Bull.

The result came at the end of a week that had seen Hamilton say on Wednesday that Verstappen "feels perhaps he has a lot to prove" with aggressive on-track moves in wheel-to-wheel battles. 



Verstappen said following his victory in Monaco that "actions speak louder than words" in an apparent dig at Hamilton, who struggled for form through the weekend. 

"You have to talk on the track and that is what I like," Verstappen said. "We as a team so far made the smallest mistakes. and that is why we are ahead. I hope we can keep that going for the rest of the season."

Asked about Verstappen's post-race comments, Hamilton claimed that he was not looking to engage in any off-track mind games and that he wanted to avoid a war of words.

"I'm not playing mind games," Hamilton said. "It is interesting what Christian [Horner] comes out with, but I couldn't care less.

"They did a great job this weekend and that is that. We have had some good races also, but as I said there are 17 races to go.

"So it starts to get a bit childish when you get into a war of words."

But Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was more receptive to the back-and-forth comments between Hamilton and Verstappen, saying the off-track drama was another element of the title battle.

"We have a fight between outstanding drivers," Wolff said. "The championship has swung in both directions, things are being said that are good for entertainment.

"I would attribute that sentence [by Verstappen] to the entertainment factor, and great to talk about it and write about it. This is action on the track, and soap off the track."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
1h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

