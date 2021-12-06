Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Haas F1 team tight on spare parts after Jeddah shunts Next / How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

By:

Lewis Hamilton has suggested there is only one Formula 1 driver who doesn't understand they cannot overtake off track, after the latest clashes between himself and Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton: Consensus on F1 overtaking rules "doesn't apply to one of us"

Verstappen pushed Hamilton off the track during last month's Brazilian Grand Prix, but FIA race director Michael Masi decided not to refer the matter to the stewards, the incident therefore not being investigated.

After the race, Mercedes feared the non-call would set a precedent by suggesting that henceforth they would be allowed to leave the track to gain or keep a position.

At Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen ran Hamilton wide at Turn 1 on two separate occasions to stay ahead of the Mercedes, with the FIA twice ordering him to give the position back.

The first time the order was reset on the grid after a red flag, the second time Verstappen and Hamilton collided on the straight in an apparent miscommunication over giving the place back, Verstappen being handed a post-race 10-second penalty for "erratic" braking.

It's the latest episode in a long series of incidents, which also includes crashes between the two at Silverstone and Monza.

Hamilton, who said after the finish Verstappen was "over the limit" with some of his actions, thinks the lack of clear guidance from race control has muddied the waters and opened the door for more controversy in Jeddah.

He said all other drivers understand they can't overtake off the track and keep the position but suggested that consensus "doesn't apply to one of us", implying Verstappen.

"I don't think I've changed the way that I race," Hamilton said.

"I think we're seeing multiple incidents this year where even with Brazil we're supposed to do our racing on track in between the white lines and the rules haven't been clear from the stewards, that those things have been allowed, so that's continued.

"From my understanding, I know that I can't overtake someone and go off track and then keep the position but I think that's well known between all us drivers but it doesn't apply to one of us, I guess."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 1st position, drives into Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 1st position, drives into Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

He also added: "It was clear that others around us were willing to take it to all sorts of levels in order to overtake, so I just tried to keep it on the track and stay out of trouble, which meant avoiding incidents if I could."

Right after their collision on the straight, which both drivers somehow escaped without terminal damage, Hamilton called Verstappen a "f***ing crazy guy" on the team radio as tempers flared.

When asked if he was worried the clash between the two could put him out of the race and therefore hand the world title to Verstappen, Hamilton admitted that was the case, but said his comments were made in the heat of battle before he recomposed himself.

"I definitely feel that there were scenarios where that was the case," he explained.

"This is not the first time that I've had to avoid a collision and yeah, that's how I felt at the moment.

"But you know, sometimes you say things in the heat of the moment and you go back and re-watch things and then you maybe feel differently, but in the moment that's how it felt."

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
