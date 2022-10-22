Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was" Next / F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says the bumps in the Circuit of The Americas asphalt felt “horrible” in Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car through practice on Friday for the United States Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Mercedes struggled with a bouncing problem on its W13 car in the early part of the 2022 season, but took steps to remedy the issue with car updates.

Concerns have been raised in the past about the bumpy COTA layout, with the issue only getting worse due to the shifting ground that the circuit was built upon. It proved particularly troublesome for the MotoGP riders last year, prompting COTA to undertake a resurfacing of the track last winter. 

Throughout Friday’s practice running in Austin, a number of cars were visibly bouncing on-track, particularly under braking into Turn 1.

Asked after FP2 how the bumps felt in the Mercedes car, Hamilton called them “horrible” and then started laughing.

"Oh my God, man, jeez,” he said. “I came here after Montreal and I drove last year’s car, and ah, it was so good, and I remember getting out, just beaming from ear to ear. It was so smooth and I had good downforce, good power.

“This year we lost a bit of power with the biofuels and then the car is so stiff, and now coming and driving this car…

“Luckily I don’t actually have many fillings, because if I did, they would have all come out this year, for sure. It’s so, so bumpy. I’m really hoping for a non-bumpy car next year.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes arrived in Austin with its final update package of the season, including a revised rear wing endplate design and changes to its floor. While second practice offered little insight via the timesheets given the focus on Pirelli tyre running for 2023, Hamilton was encouraged by how the car had performed overall.

“Everything went to plan,” said Hamilton. “I kept the car in one piece today, which is good, just about, and definitely felt improvements in the car. So obviously [FP2] was a bit of a waste of a session in terms of performance, but P1 was quite good.

“I’m hoping we make some changes tonight, and we’ll find out tomorrow exactly where we stand. It doesn’t feel like we’re too far away from everybody.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was"
Previous article

Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was"
Next article

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Perez and Zhou to receive US GP grid drops after engine changes United States GP
Formula 1

Perez and Zhou to receive US GP grid drops after engine changes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback
Formula 1

Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing in Austin United States GP
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing in Austin

Mercedes: Austin F1 upgrade about learning for 2023 Japanese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: Austin F1 upgrade about learning for 2023

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
MotoGP MotoGP

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin blitzed the Malaysian Grand Prix pole record as the top three MotoGP title protagonists struggled, with points leader Francescso Bagnaia crashing.

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes there should be a rethink over Formula 1’s budget cap rules as the paddock awaits news of what action Red Bull may face.

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test

Formula 1's second visit to the United States in 2022 began with Ferrari sweeping both sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. But it was an unusual opening day that offered little in the way of meaningful clues as to what the true pecking order is right now.

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.