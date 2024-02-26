Hamilton didn’t tell parents about Ferrari F1 switch until announcement day
Lewis Hamilton did not tell his parents that he was leaving the Mercedes Formula 1 team to join Ferrari in 2025 until the day of the shock announcement.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
News emerged on the morning of 1 February, a day after Hamilton informed Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff over breakfast, that the seven-time champion would join Ferrari for the start of 2025.
Given the story leaked first, Mercedes and Ferrari did not formally confirm the shock switch until they coordinated their announcements later that evening.
Hamilton says he did not tell his parents until that same day.
Speaking as part of the new BBC podcast series 'F1: Back at Base', narrated by Joseph Fiennes, the driver revealed: "I didn't speak to anybody. I didn't tell my parents till the day of it being announced. So, no one knew.
"I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be the best for me."
Hamilton calling time on what will eventually be a 12-year stint at Mercedes has been enabled by a contract extension that he signed last summer.
What appeared to be a straightforward two-year deal was actually for a fixed one-year term with an option for a further 12 months.
This was a lever pushed for by Mercedes, with Wolff saying at the time of the exit news: "We're big boys, we knew that by signing a short-term contract, it could be of benefit for both sides. We couldn't commit for a longer period, and he's taken the option to exit."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1
Photo by: Erik Junius
Hamilton, 39, underlined this element of uncertainty, saying that he did not know what the future would hold or for how much longer he was going to keep racing.
He said: "It happened very fast and basically, I have known Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari F1 boss] for a long time.
"And for me, I was excited for a new year, but not really knowing what the future would hold and not really knowing how long I was going to race for, but knowing that I felt super driven and excited to continue to race.
"I mean, the opportunity just popped up and I was like, 'OK, I've got to think for a second'.
"I didn't have a lot of time to think and I had to just go with my gut feeling and I decided to take the opportunity."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks
Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks
Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”
Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be” Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”
Mercedes: Red Bull's "Great Wall" copy not key to RB20's success
Mercedes: Red Bull's "Great Wall" copy not key to RB20's success Mercedes: Red Bull's "Great Wall" copy not key to RB20's success
Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas
Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
Latest news
Ducati "in no hurry" to re-sign Bagnaia beyond MotoGP 2024
Ducati "in no hurry" to re-sign Bagnaia beyond MotoGP 2024 Ducati "in no hurry" to re-sign Bagnaia beyond MotoGP 2024
BMW names Rast, van der Linde, Wittmann for 2024 DTM attack
BMW names Rast, van der Linde, Wittmann for 2024 DTM attack BMW names Rast, van der Linde, Wittmann for 2024 DTM attack
F1 warned of consequences if customer parts are banned
F1 warned of consequences if customer parts are banned F1 warned of consequences if customer parts are banned
DHL extends record partnership with F1 beyond 20 years
DHL extends record partnership with F1 beyond 20 years DHL extends record partnership with F1 beyond 20 years
Prime
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form
Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments