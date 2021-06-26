Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull

By:

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has the "raw pace" to overtake Red Bull in Sunday's Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix after being beaten to pole by Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull

Hamilton entered the race weekend looking to bounce back from a late defeat to Verstappen in France last Sunday, but struggled to match his pace through practice on Friday.

Hamilton managed to top FP3 for Mercedes, only for Verstappen to hit back in qualifying as he produced two laps good enough for pole position, ultimately finishing two tenths clear of the field.

Valtteri Bottas took second for Mercedes, but will drop back to fifth thanks to a grid penalty, promoting Hamilton onto the front row despite the Briton's mistake on his final lap that saw him run wide at Turn 10.

Hamilton said after qualifying that he was unsure Mercedes had the outright pace to fight to Red Bull in the race, but hoped he could keep pace with Verstappen at the front.

"They've been so fast this weekend, so we have been giving it absolutely everything," Hamilton said.

"It wasn't the greatest of sessions but, nonetheless, we're still on the front row after the penalty so we're going to race tomorrow for a fight.

"They generally have a quarter of a second on us all weekend. And I think we've managed to eke closer in qualifying, but in race trim yesterday, they were one quarter of a second ahead of us most of the time.

"It'll be interesting to see whether or not we can manage it. I don't think we have raw pace to overtake them, that's for sure. But might just be able to keep up."

Read Also:

It marked only the third time since the start of the V6 hybrid era that Mercedes had been beaten to pole at the Red Bull Ring, following Williams' success in 2014 and Ferrari's 2019 pole.

Hamilton has failed to win any of the last three races, causing him to slip 12 points behind Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship.

"I will be giving it everything, obviously, but I am just talking about pure pace," Hamilton said.

"But maybe tomorrow, we'll be surprised. Maybe it rains. Who knows?"

shares
comments
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Previous article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
General

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing

2
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

9 h
3
MotoGP

Miller slams "bullshit double standard" qualifying antics in MotoGP

12 min
4
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

49 min
5
Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Latest news
Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull

26m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

43m
Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

49m
Styrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened

2 h
COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP
Formula 1

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
23 h

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP
Formula 1

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should talk with F1 teams, not issue technical directives

Toledo: Race report
Stock car Stock car

Toledo: Race report

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year

Assen MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
3 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
18 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.