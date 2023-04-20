Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is wary "it could take a long time" to catch Red Bull as its dominant 2023 Formula 1 car will "likely continue to evolve"
After persisting with its troubled 2022 concept, Mercedes found out even before the season started that it had likely made the wrong decision and instead devoted its development resources towards a changed floor and sidepod concept, which is being readied for next month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
It remains committed to that course change, even if Hamilton and George Russell performed a lot stronger in Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix. They qualified third and second respectively, with Russell within three tenths of Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen, and Russell briefly led the race while Hamilton took second at the finish.
Hamilton cautioned that while Red Bull could plateau with its RB19, it will likely continue finding pace as well. And it therefore might take a longer time to catch than hoped.
"I'm aware that it could take a long time to catch a car. If you look at the Red Bull, is just going to continue to evolve most likely," Hamilton said.
"Although some cars do plateau in terms of performance, when you get to some point, it can't just keep going. But maybe it can.
"They've got a great team around them, so I'm sure they'll continue to add downforce.
"We've got to make sure when we do make the change, hopefully the job isn't too far and it's going to take us the rest of the year for sure to potentially close that gap."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images
When asked what he's expecting from Mercedes' new-look W14, he hopes the tweaked design will deliver an immediate step that will be easier to develop from.
"There's a part of me that's just hopeful that we find the trick and we're straight onto the right track that's not far away from the others," he added.
"We've shown in the past that we can develop quickly, and I hope that that's the case as the potential of the car opens up.
"The guys can go full steam ahead in that direction. I'm grateful that they are open to making a shift and not being stuck with what we have."
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
Related video
The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull
F1 drivers back move to standalone sprints ahead of Baku
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days" Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'
Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect' Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull
The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull
What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage
What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Latest news
Ogier handed penalty for WRC Rally Croatia seatbelt infringement
Ogier handed penalty for WRC Rally Croatia seatbelt infringement Ogier handed penalty for WRC Rally Croatia seatbelt infringement
Kevin Harvick could hit multiple career milestones at Talladega
Kevin Harvick could hit multiple career milestones at Talladega Kevin Harvick could hit multiple career milestones at Talladega
Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa
Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa
Abiteboul: Croatia lead a “small sign of light” for Hyundai WRC team
Abiteboul: Croatia lead a “small sign of light” for Hyundai WRC team Abiteboul: Croatia lead a “small sign of light” for Hyundai WRC team
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.