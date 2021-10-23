Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push

By:

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1’s popularity in the United States is enjoying its ‘steepest rise’, as the sport’s owners make a big push in the country.

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push

After years where grand prix racing had struggled to make a breakthrough in the US, a sustained effort by Liberty Media to tap in to the market appears to be paying off.

Helped by the success of the Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’ series, the US will add a second race in Miami in 2022 and there are even suggestions of a third event in the longer term.

For Hamilton, who spends a lot of his year in the US, the change in the sport’s profile has been noticeable, and the acceleration of interest has ramped up a lot recently.

“I think we already knew from the beginning there was huge potential here,” explained the world champion.

“My first race in the US here was in 2007, but I had already been to a NASCAR race, seeing how it is. I have been to an NFL game, an NBA game, and they are just crazy about sports over here.

“There is never enough sports. They always want more, more action. The progress I have seen over these years has been huge.

“Of course in these last couple of years it has been the steepest rise and more and more people are talking about it, and more and more people are engaging. The amount of emails and messages I get from people who I have known for years in the States but never knew what I was doing and are now hooked and cannot wait to come.

“I think a lot of them are coming this weekend, so I think that is only a good thing and it is great to see that response.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was clear when he took over the running of the sport earlier this year that there would be a big focus in attacking the US market.

He felt, however, that the sport needed continued messaging there, rather than believing that the interest surrounding a single weekend would be enough.

“I can guarantee to you there is now big interest in the USA with Formula 1,” he said. “What we don't have to do, in terms of mistake, is that the US needs to be fed with F1 news every day.

“It's wrong to go there one week, and let's say you have an incredible push one week before the Austin race and then being silent.

“What we have is a plan of communication quite strong in the US. We need to hammer information with the right channels in a continuous way.

“It will take a lot of start-up time in terms of investment, but the payoff will be huge. So this is part of our strategic global communication campaign that we need to push this year.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey

Previous article

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars Supercars

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

Pink and Carey Hart V8 Supercar test summary
Supercars Supercars

Pink and Carey Hart V8 Supercar test summary

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
19 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
20 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.