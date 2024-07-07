Hamilton feared never winning again amid 945-day F1 victory drought

Lewis Hamilton admitted to "days where I didn't feel like I was good enough" amid his Formula 1 win drought, which ended in thrilling fashion at the British Grand Prix.

In a dry-wet-dry Silverstone race as summer showers continued to affect the grand prix weekend, Hamilton made the most of Mercedes taking the whip hand in strategic calls, as McLaren failed to react to the end of the rain swiftly enough.

Hamilton then preserved his soft tyres to ensure a rapidly catching Max Verstappen was kept at bay, which ended a 945-day victory dry spell after his last came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah.

Overwhelmed with emotion in the aftermath of his win, Hamilton admitted he had days where he thought he would never win again in F1, and thanked the Mercedes team - which he will leave at the end of 2024 for Ferrari - for its support.

“It's so tough, I think for anyone," Hamilton mused. "But I think the important thing is just how you continue to get up in this and you have got to continue to dig deep, even when you feel to feel like you're at the bottom of the barrel.

"There's definitely been days between 2021 and now where I didn't feel like I was good enough, or where I was going to get back to where I am today.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But the important thing is I have great people around me continuing to support me. My team, every time I turn up and see them put in the effort, that really encouraged me to do the same thing.

"Otherwise my fans when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big thank you to everybody back at the factory. Everyone here, I love you guys, and god bless you.”

Team principal Toto Wolff had earlier predicted that Hamilton would end his final term with Mercedes with a victory, a prognostication that was proven true by the race at Silverstone.

The Austrian called it a "fairytale" and felt it fitting that Hamilton was able to secure his ninth British GP win with Mercedes.

"[It was] fantastic. I mean, you couldn't have written better for our farewell British Grand Prix after 12 years. That was great," Wolff said afterwards to Sky Sports F1.

"Yeah, we had some more difficult times recently and then coming back that way, faultless driving in the various conditions was really good.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I really enjoy us bouncing back. We were one and two running for a long time in the dry. So performance-wise, it looks like we are coming back.

"And the sign-off. I mean, it's like a fairytale, how we leave the British crowds there with the most iconic, most successful British driver in a Mercedes."