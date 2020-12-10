Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

Tickets
shares
comments
Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative
By:

Lewis Hamilton has been given the all-clear to return to Formula 1 action after passing negative coronavirus tests in both Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The world champion was forced to miss last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix because of being infected with the virus, but tests that have taken place in the last few days have shown him to be all clear.

The completion of his quarantine period and the signing off with negative tests means that he will return to Mercedes for the F1 season finale.

A statement from Mercedes said: "Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival.

"Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend."

Read Also:

Hamilton's return to action means that George Russell, who filled in for him in Bahrain last weekend, will be returning to Williams for the final round of the season.

That also means Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will stand down after making his F1 debut at the Sakhir GP.

Hamilton had to pass a number of negative coronavirus tests in Bahrain before being free to leave the country.

Following his arrival in Abu Dhabi, he had to quarantine before getting confirmation of a further negative test. The FIA said that no special exemption had been given to him, and he had to follow procedures that were standard for everyone.

"The FIA COVID-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed," said the FIA. "A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula 1 Paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required.

"Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the Paddock."

Hamilton's absence from last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix was the first F1 race he had missed since his made his debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix.

Related video

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021

Previous article

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP Tickets
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better

This Week in Racing History (December 16-22)
Vintage Vintage / News

This Week in Racing History (December 16-22)

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021

Bottas accepts "I need to be better" after recent run of F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas accepts "I need to be better" after recent run of F1 form

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better

2h
2
Vintage

This Week in Racing History (December 16-22)

3
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

4
Formula 1

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

18min
5
Formula 1

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

9h

Latest news

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative
Formula 1

Hamilton will race in Abu Dhabi GP after testing negative

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021
Formula 1

Russell insists he will drive for Williams in F1 2021

Bottas accepts "I need to be better" after recent run of F1 form
Formula 1

Bottas accepts "I need to be better" after recent run of F1 form

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better
Formula 1

Mercedes made "minor" car changes to help Russell fit better

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash
Formula 1

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash

Latest videos

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
6h

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
7h

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.