Kim Kardashian's private jet makes 6,700-mile journey for Lewis Hamilton's Singapore GP

When an A-list celebrity’s personal aircraft makes a massive intercontinental trip during a Formula 1 race weekend, the paddock immediately starts talking.

According to the sports and culture Instagram account pulsesports.hq, Kim Kardashian’s private Gulfstream G650ER—officially registered as N1980K—departed Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, 9 October. The aircraft completed a gruelling 12-hour, 41-minute direct flight, covering approximately 6,700 miles in a straight line before touching down in Singapore early Saturday morning.

While the digital flight trackers initially sparked massive online speculation about whether the reality television star was actually on board the jet or simply moving the aircraft, the live Formula 1 broadcast quickly provided the definitive answer.

A pink dress and a P2 finish

Any lingering doubts about her attendance were completely shattered on Saturday when Kardashian was clearly spotted standing at the back of the Scuderia Ferrari garage. Wearing a pink halter-neck maxi dress, the 45-year-old Skims founder was front and centre to support her boyfriend, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, during the wet-weather Sprint race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Her presence clearly served as a massive lucky charm for the veteran driver. After a 30-minute rain delay, Hamilton executed a lightning-fast launch off the grid, instantly jumping from his sixth-place starting position up to third.

Kim Kardashian Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

When Mercedes driver George Russell crashed heavily into the barriers on the second lap, Hamilton cleanly secured a brilliant second-place finish right behind Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

This weekend marks Kardashian's first official appearance in the Formula 1 paddock since her highly publicised debut at the Monaco Grand Prix in early June. Interestingly, during that glamorous European weekend, Hamilton also secured a podium finish, crossing the line in second place.