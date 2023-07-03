Subscribe
Previous / FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid track limits problem Next / The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Hamilton has "no answer" for surprising Mercedes F1 Austria struggles

Lewis Hamilton says he has no answer for Mercedes' "surprising" struggles in Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

After introducing a raft of upgrades in Monaco, Mercedes seemed to be on an upward trajectory with a double podium in the Spanish Grand Prix and another podium place for Hamilton in Canada.

But two weeks on Mercedes took an alarming step back in Austria, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell finishing eighth and seventh respectively.

Hamilton said the Brackley team's Red Bull Ring woes were "definitely surprising" after its recent resurgence as his W14 felt worse to drive than in the previous two rounds.

"I definitely didn't expect to be as bad as we were today," he said.

"I don't really have an answer for it, really. It's definitely surprising but the feeling of the car was very much the same as the feeling I've had all last year, so in that respect it's not the biggest surprise.

"[The car] was definitely different compared to the last two races. The last two races were way, way better than today."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton's handling problems were compounded by overdoing a front wing tweak to stabilise the rear end of the car.

In doing so he said he struggled to stay on the track in Turns 9 and 10, incurring a five-second track limits penalty after only 17 of 71 laps. 

After the race he was one of several drivers to be penalised a second time, with a 10-second penalty which dropped him behind Russell in eighth.

"We knew that we had really bad rear end here, so we took out a lot of front wing to try and keep that balance so that we could do a long run and go long.

"And we massively overdid it and I was almost full lock around the last two corners. Going into Turn 10 I was just sliding, and I couldn't do anything about it.

"So through the stops we then added a lot of wing and the car started to slowly come back to at least getting round and staying on track."

Hamilton may have been the first, but far from the last driver to be handed a track limit penalty as the FIA couldn't keep up with a flood of 1,200 potential transgressions in the final sector. 

The issue also led to a protest by Aston Martin against the race result, which was heavily revised over four hours after the flag.

"I think they need to probably find a new solution for this track," Hamilton thought.

"Years ago, when we didn't have the track limit thing the track was much more enjoyable to drive."

"It's strange to be driving and to have to almost comment on the car ahead, because that's what the team wants you to do.

"But that's not motorsport and not racing, you know?

"[Lando Norris] was going off so much, it was insane. As soon as he passed me, he went off like at least 10 times and so did [Sergio] Perez.

"Obviously they should just be able to go off and none of us get it."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA wanted Red Bull Ring to install gravel traps to avoid track limits problem

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPC Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SGT Super GT

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete' Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe