Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

shares
comments
Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
By:

Lewis Hamilton says the way Sebastian Vettel has handled his pending exit from Ferrari proves his strength of character, and hopes “something really positive” comes up for him in 2021.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after the team opted against renewing his contract beyond the end of the season.

Vettel is currently without a drive for next year, but is known to be in talks with Racing Point over a drive for 2021, when it will be rebranded as Aston Martin.

Six-time world champion Hamilton had previously not been drawn on Vettel’s future, but praised the Ferrari driver for his resolve amid struggles with Ferrari’s SF1000 car.

“I’ve made comments in the past, but I saw the difficult race he had had previously [at Silverstone], and all I can try to do is empathise with the position he’s in and try to be understanding,” Mercedes driver Hamilton said.

“Because it can never be a great feeling, to have been told that you’re not wanted to continue within the team, especially when you join a team and get into a team, you give your all, you give your heart.

“But I think the way he is pushing and the way he is continuing to try help the team, I think it just shows the great character he has and [his] commitment to racing.

“I hope that something really positive comes up for him moving forwards.”

Read Also:

Vettel has been one of Hamilton’s biggest rivals through his F1 career. Both made their F1 debuts in 2007 and were involved in the title race in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

2017 and 2018 saw the pair go head-to-head for the world championship, only for Vettel to lose out to Hamilton on both occasions. 

Since Vettel’s Ferrari departure was confirmed, the driver market has moved quickly to only leave a handful of seats remaining.

Should Vettel miss out on a drive with Aston Martin, it would only leave realistic openings at either Haas or Alfa Romeo if he wanted to continue in F1.

Vettel has not shown any indication of wishing to pursue a drive in a different category, saying earlier this month he had not “really checked any anything outside Formula 1, or [the] sofa or kitchen table or couch”, with a sabbatical being an option.

Hamilton is yet to confirm his future with Mercedes beyond the end of the year, but is widely expected to sign a new deal.

The only world champion formally announced on the grid for 2021 is Fernando Alonso, who will return with Renault after two years out of F1.

Related video

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl

Previous article

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"
NASCAR NASCAR / Interview

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl

Leclerc takes full blame for Vettel accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc takes full blame for Vettel accident

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

Latest news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl

Podcast: MotoGP horror crash and F1 engine tweaks
MGP MotoGP / Special feature

Podcast: MotoGP horror crash and F1 engine tweaks

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy

Trending

1
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

2
Formula 1

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

3
Formula 1

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl

1h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc takes full blame for Vettel accident

5
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

40m

Latest news

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘something positive’ comes up for Vettel in 2021

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl
Formula 1

McLaren "will not give up" fight for third, says Seidl

Podcast: MotoGP horror crash and F1 engine tweaks
MGP

Podcast: MotoGP horror crash and F1 engine tweaks

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1

Mercedes made “wrong decision” on Spanish GP strategy

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar
Formula 1

Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

Latest videos

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos 03:02
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.