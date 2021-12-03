Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton quickest in FP2 as Leclerc crashes heavily Next / Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace

By:

Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes Formula 1 team still needs to work on its one-lap pace despite leading Friday practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace

Hamilton topped both free practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche street circuit, narrowly edging out teammate Valtteri Bottas and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in the second session.

His title rival Max Verstappen ended up fourth in FP2 in the Red Bull, two tenths behind Hamilton, after the Dutchman finished a close second to the world champion in the first session.

Despite being quickest out of the gates, Hamilton feels his Mercedes car still needs work on single-lap pace, while being happier on the long runs.

"We're not rapid on the single lap, I would say, compared to the others, but the long run is not too bad," Hamilton reported on Friday night.

"We made some changes between sessions. I'm not sure which one I want to stay with.

"We'll study through tonight and work with the guys at the factory to try and make sure we come up with the right setup tomorrow. It is definitely not in a bad place.

"I think as I said on a single lap they [Red Bull] are quite quick, so we've got a bit of work to do."

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained that the team's one-lap issue concerns getting the most out of Pirelli's softest tyre compound over one lap in the night-time conditions, as the tyres are reportedly on the soft side for this particular track.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I think we're happy with how the car's performing on a long run," Shovlin told Sky. "Single lap, we were happier this morning than we were in the afternoon, sort of struggling to get the grip out of the tyres, and in particular on that soft.

"Now we've got some ideas for what to do there so that we understand our own problem, and we'll just get busy tonight trying to improve it.

"The morning was a happier situation for us when the track was a bit warmer. Moving into the night-time session we definitely struggled.

"The long run did look strong and that tends to tell you that the base performance is there in the car. We've just got to do all the fine tuning to get the tyres in the right window for that single lap in Q3."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton quickest in FP2 as Leclerc crashes heavily
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton quickest in FP2 as Leclerc crashes heavily
Next article

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures Qatar GP
Formula 1

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar F1 tyre failures

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Vettel: "Draggy car" Aston Martin F1's main 2021 weakness
Formula 1

Vettel: "Draggy car" Aston Martin F1's main 2021 weakness

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Fresh F1 engine will not bring Mercedes-type power gains

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton quickest in FP2 as Leclerc crashes heavily
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton quickest in FP2 as Leclerc crashes heavily

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.