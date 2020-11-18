Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

shares
comments
Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
By:

Lewis Hamilton says he does not consider himself as worthy of a knighthood as other ‘unsung heroes’, despite his record equalling seventh Formula 1 championship title.

The Mercedes ace secured another drivers’ crown in Turkey last weekend, as he matched the feat that has only ever been achieved by Michael Schumacher.

His success has prompted renewed calls for Hamilton to be given a knighthood, with Motorsport UK and a group of MPs having written to prime minister Boris Johnson urging him to be put on the New Years’ Honours List.

Interestingly, the British royal family’s official Twitter account did post a congratulatory message to Hamilton after his success – fuelling suggestions he was being considered for an award.

 

 But Hamilton does not feel that he is the same category as many other people in society who he feels have contributed much more.

“When I think about that honour, I think about people like my granddad who served in the war,” said Hamilton. “I think about Sir Captain Tom who got knighted and waited a hundred years for that incredible honour.

“The people that are running hospitals. The nurses and doctors who are saving lives during the hardest time ever. I think about those unsung heroes and I don’t look at myself as an unsung hero. I’ve not saved anybody. It is an incredible honour that a small group of people have had bestowed upon them.

“All I can say is that standing [on the podium], and hearing the national anthem I’m very, very proud. I am a very proud Brit and that, as I said before, this really is like the most special moment to be able to represent… to be up there representing a nation.”

Hamilton said that his main motivation outside of success in F1 at the moment was in helping make change with his anti-racism push and a desire to see the sport become more sustainable.

“There’s more work to do here in this sport,” he said. “I think this year we’ve had this awakening and I think people hopefully are starting to be held accountable and holding themselves accountable and realising that’s actually not a really bad thing.

“It just means we’ve got to work harder. We’ve got to not be so stubborn, open our minds up and educate ourselves a bit better so we can push for a more equal world. I’m not going to stop fighting for that. And then part-time maybe I’ll keep racing for a little while!”

Hamilton’s rival Lando Norris believes that any knighthood for Hamilton would have a huge influence on encouraging a new generation of British racing stars.

“I think what he’s achieved, well, no other British person has achieved,” said the McLaren driver. “Only one person in the world has achieved what he has done, and that’s Michael Schumacher.

“He’s led the way in many aspects on the track but also off the track. Other athletes who have done such things in other sports have got knighthoods, so I see no reason why he shouldn’t.

“At the same time, I think it’s a good thing for kids who want to get into racing or don’t know much about racing to be inspired by him and also try and achieve similar things to what he has done.”

Related video

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Previous article

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Next article

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Rossi: Yamaha needs "serious" MotoGP testing programme
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha needs "serious" MotoGP testing programme

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps

Latest news

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Ocon made "best" start of 2020 before Turn 1 tangle in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon made "best" start of 2020 before Turn 1 tangle in Turkey

Trending

1
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

4h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen, Leclerc paid for inexperience in Turkey - Brawn

23h
3
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

22h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

18h
5
Formula 1

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Latest news

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me
Formula 1

Hamilton: Unsung heroes deserve knighthood, not me

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles
Formula 1

Ferrari: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Ocon made "best" start of 2020 before Turn 1 tangle in Turkey
Formula 1

Ocon made "best" start of 2020 before Turn 1 tangle in Turkey

Gasly: AlphaTauri's pace was “embarrassing” in Turkey
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri's pace was “embarrassing” in Turkey

Latest videos

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
14h

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos 02:54
Formula 1
15h

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP best photos

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained 06:26
Formula 1
17h

How it Works! The Formula 1 Safety Car Explained

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant? 16:34
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant?

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.