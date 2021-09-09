Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

By:

Lewis Hamilton thinks his Mercedes Formula 1 team is well set to avoid a repeat of any teammate tensions when George Russell joins next year.

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Mercedes endured some difficult spells when Hamilton and then-teammate Nico Rosberg raced alongside each other from 2013 to 2016.

As well as having a difficult relationship behind the scenes, Mercedes found itself having to manage an increasingly fraught situation between the two drivers, especially as there were a number of collisions between them.

Things have been much better inside the team since Valtteri Bottas arrived in 2017, and Hamilton is hopeful that the arrival of Russell will not result in things reverting to how they were before.

Asked if it was possible for two evenly matched drivers to ever properly get on, Hamilton said: "I think history has shown that it can and history has shown that it can't.

"It's different in each team, and it is ultimately how it's managed. But it's quite a strange sport where it's a team sport, but it's also an individual sport. So you've got those two championships.

"Individually you want to finish ahead, but at the same time, you've got to do the job to get the team ahead. So it's a difficult one to navigate through.

"But I'd like to think that we've experienced it and learned from it and therefore we should be pretty well set moving forwards."

Although Hamilton is sad to see Bottas depart to Alfa Romeo, he thinks that the arrival of Russell will bring a fresh dynamic to Mercedes.

"Naturally he is a part of that younger group and I think the young talent that's coming through is so great for the sport, and is the future of the sport," he explained.

"I think new fresh blood in our team is going to be great, obviously because I'm the oldy there. I think that definitely will energise the whole team, knowing they have a new youngster coming through, who's super hungry, driven, and will be pushing the team forward."

Read Also:

Hamilton was also in no doubt that Russell will pose a strong challenge to him, as he expected the fellow Briton to bring some "heat" when he comes on board.

"I've watched George come through F3 and F2. Of course, I've watched a lot of the racing he has done, and the moves that he's done," he explained, when asked if he had looked at Russell's strengths and weaknesses.

"There's no doubt that he's incredibly talented, but I've not looked into detail where he's weak. That's not something I really put much energy towards.

"I just know that he's going to continue to get stronger, even in these next races. And next year again he'll be bringing the heat for sure."

shares
comments
Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

Previous article

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

2
Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

3
Formula 1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

4
Formula 1

The V10 alarm clock that paved the way for the F1 two-seater plan

Latest news
Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

33m
Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Formula 1

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

1 h
Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

1 h
Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

1 h
Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza 00:43
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza

Will recaps the happenings in F1 05:45
Formula 1
7 h

Will recaps the happenings in F1

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix 00:55
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams 01:00
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract Italian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have advantage in next two F1 rounds

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

The V10 alarm clock that paved the way for the F1 two-seater plan
Formula 1 Formula 1

The V10 alarm clock that paved the way for the F1 two-seater plan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
9 h
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.