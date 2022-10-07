Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1 Next / FIA's red flag stance prevented F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon"

Lewis Hamilton says he's "not planning on going away any time soon" after Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff suggested the seven-time champion could race for another five years.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
, News Editor
Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon"

At 37, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the F1 grid behind Fernando Alonso, having made his debut back in 2007. Hamilton's existing contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season, but he has shown little sign of considering next year to be his last in F1.

Mercedes team principal Wolff said in an interview with Channel 4 ahead of last weekend's race in Singapore that he had no doubt Hamilton would extend his contract, revealing the Briton recently suggested he had "another five years in me."

Hamilton spoke about his future on Thursday at Suzuka, saying that although he "can't say just yet" that he could continue for another five years, he was "feeling good" and enjoying his racing.

"I love what I'm doing," Hamilton said. "We have a lot of work to do and a lot to achieve still. I'm not planning on going away any time soon."

Hamilton has been clear in his intention to see out not only the remainder of his time racing in F1 with Mercedes, but to enjoy links to the manufacturer beyond his career as he works to improve diversity and inclusion through the company and in motorsport as an industry.

Hamilton said it was "not set in stone" how long he would keep racing for, but that talks about the future were "more figuring out what we're going to do."

"I think there's a lot Mercedes can do, not just as a car manufacturer," said Hamilton.

"It provides so many jobs for so many people, it has such a powerful platform to shift narratives, it's in a place to have a really positive impact on the environment looking forwards.

"There's loads of different things and I want to be a part of that shift and work process with Mercedes far beyond winning races and championships.

"But for now, we want to win more championships. So that's the immediate focus."

Hamilton is currently tied with Michael Schumacher for the record of seven F1 world championships, having controversially lost out on an eighth title last year to Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi finale.

But Hamilton said it was "more where I am in life" that would influence his decision on how much longer he would keep racing in F1, rather than his levels of success, believing there was plenty of work to be done to enact change in the series.

Read Also:

"I can't retire now because I'm only just embarking on helping shift and create a more open and inclusive environment here in the sport," Hamilton said.

"I have to stay and help that continue. Also I am feeling healthier than I've ever been, in terms of what I eat, how I prepare myself, and I love racing.

"I've been doing it as long as I can remember, since I was five years old, and that's not gonna go away.

"If I'm still fit and able to focus, why would I stop? And still able to do the other things at the same time?"

shares
comments
Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1
Previous article

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1
Next article

FIA's red flag stance prevented F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon

FIA's red flag stance prevented F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice Japanese GP
Formula 1

Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
18 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.