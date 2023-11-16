Hamilton: "Not technical" Vegas F1 track layout will help Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton reckons the new Las Vegas Formula 1 track layout not being “the most technical of circuits” will boost his Mercedes squad following its car set-up struggles in Brazil.
Following two strong race performances for Hamilton at Austin (where he was ultimately disqualified from the results) and in Mexico, Mercedes had a poor weekend in Brazil last time out.
At the scene of its most recent race win, with George Russell in 2022, Mercedes struggled with its set-up leading to bad in-race tyre degradation at Interlagos.
The situation was so bad, that the team considered pulling its cars out of parc ferme following the sprint race, but ultimately decided not to do so because it did not know what changes would actually improve things for its drivers.
The Interlagos track's many different corner types and flowing middle sector provide a major contrast to the layout F1 teams will tackle this weekend in Vegas, where the all-new 3.86-mile course predominantly consists of long straights.
Hamilton, speaking in the pre-event press conference in Vegas on Wednesday night, is therefore hopeful Mercedes will have an easier time setting up its W14 as a result, although he does fear the straights could expose the car's ongoing issues with additional drag.
"Definitely more than the last one," Hamilton replied when asked how confident he was feeling ahead of 2023's penultimate race.
"I still think it's going to be a challenge and getting the tyres working this weekend [will be tough].
"We're often not necessarily the quickest on the straights, so that will be a challenge – to see if we can not lose too much on the straights, but keep up with everyone in the corners.
"But it's not the most technical of circuits, so hopefully that makes it a little bit easier."
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Hamilton said Brazil "definitely felt like one of the worst" he has experienced in his 10-year stint with Mercedes and explained this was because "we just got the car in the wrong place".
He added: "There is obviously potential in the car – we had two really great races before. We just had it in the wrong window and that's on all of us."
Hamilton also said he was "actually grateful" to have gone through Mercedes' 2023 Interlagos struggles, as it showed the team it still has considerable work to do to finally get back to competing at the head of F1's pack.
This follows suggestions from within Mercedes at the start of the season that it had been lulled into believing it had made progress with the W13 and W14 'zeropod' car concepts by Russell's 2022 Interlagos win.
But this ultimately turned out to be incorrect and Mercedes decided on the eve of the current campaign to finally head down the downwash design path Red Bull has been using as part of its F1 domination since the new ground-effect era began, finally unleashing its updated design at May's Monaco round.
"I don't know if [the team] necessarily needed to be reminded of how much work still needs to be done, but there's always good things to take from a difficult weekend like that," Hamilton explained.
"When you have those sorts of kicks, it puts things into perspective.
"I definitely think with last year, end of season we had that win and whilst it was a real big lift for the team, maybe it made us think we were gonna be better moving onto the next year.
"So, I'm actually grateful for the experience [of the last race in Brazil] because the guys still know that we are still not as close as we would like to think.
"And meaning that we have to work harder. We just have to do a better job all around. No one in the team is under any illusions – we realise that we've got a steep mountain to climb."
Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment
Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment Red Bull does not agree with Hamilton’s F1 assessment
Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP
Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Mercedes: Sprint race triggered "alarm bells" about "bleak" F1 Brazilian GP
Mercedes: Sprint race triggered "alarm bells" about "bleak" F1 Brazilian GP Mercedes: Sprint race triggered "alarm bells" about "bleak" F1 Brazilian GP
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Latest news
Vasseur: Vegas manhole issues that wrecked Sainz's Ferrari F1 car "unacceptable"
Vasseur: Vegas manhole issues that wrecked Sainz's Ferrari F1 car "unacceptable" Vasseur: Vegas manhole issues that wrecked Sainz's Ferrari F1 car "unacceptable"
F1 Las Vegas GP FP2 delayed due to manhole cover problem
F1 Las Vegas GP FP2 delayed due to manhole cover problem F1 Las Vegas GP FP2 delayed due to manhole cover problem
Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole
Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole
F1 teams must be “flexible” over any Las Vegas GP timetable rejig, says Horner
F1 teams must be “flexible” over any Las Vegas GP timetable rejig, says Horner F1 teams must be “flexible” over any Las Vegas GP timetable rejig, says Horner
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.