Hamilton pays tribute to ‘best teammate’ Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to outgoing Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, calling him the “best teammate I’ve had the pleasure of working with”.
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"
The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings
After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home
A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season
Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams
Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win
Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family
Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas
The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good