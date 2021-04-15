Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition Next / Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

By:

Lewis Hamilton says his rivalry with Sebastian Vettel ranks as his favourite from his Formula 1 career so far, believing their battles helped bring them closer together.

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

Hamilton and Vettel have collectively won 10 of the last 11 F1 drivers' championships, and went head-to-head for the title in both 2017 and 2018 when they raced for Mercedes and Ferrari, respectively.

Hamilton was able to defeat Vettel in both years, but the duo enjoyed a number of close tussles and tense moments throughout the title fights.

Asked what his favourite rivalry in F1 history was, Hamilton picked "mine and Seb's battles", calling them "my favourite up to now".

Hamilton expanded on his answer by explaining how he had total respect and appreciation for all of the work that both he and Vettel put in when they fought each other, and was full of praise for the now-Aston Martin driver.

"Knowing how hard it is to be where we are today, knowing I was racing against an incredible driver, and not only that, but a great man in Seb," Hamilton said.

"He's a four-time world champion. Ultimately when you're racing against another team at the same time, Ferrari who were very strong at the time - it took a lot out of both of us in that period of time to remain focused, to deliver weekend in, weekend out.

"I think whilst it was a difficult period for us, I think it probably brought us closer as well, because the respect that we have between us is I think huge."

Read Also:

Hamilton's anticipated fight against Max Verstappen for this year's world championship is already being talked up as a possible great F1 rivalry.

Hamilton said he "can't assume" what will happen so early in the season, but spoke about how he relished close title fights.

"For me, I think fighting with Seb, fighting with Valtteri [Bottas], you just want to be fighting with the best drivers and [it be] as close as possible," Hamilton said.

"Then you can hopefully try and eke out a bit more than your competitors to get the results."

Hamilton said the battle against Verstappen would have a different dynamic to his fights against Vettel given the Red Bull driver's reduced experience.

"It's different now, of course," Hamilton said. "If I'm racing with Max, he doesn't have the background that Seb has, but he's obviously got the chance of being a future champion.

"Whether that's now or later, it depends on the job ultimately that the team and I do."

shares
comments

Related video

Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition

Previous article

Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition

Next article

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR confiscates Stewart Friesen truck before first practice

2
Dakar

2010 Dakar Rally entry list

Latest news
Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

21m
Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career
Formula 1

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

41m
Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition
Formula 1

Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition

43m
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

1h
Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

1h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
23h

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR confiscates Stewart Friesen truck before first practice
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR confiscates Stewart Friesen truck before first practice

2010 Dakar Rally entry list
Dakar Dakar / News

2010 Dakar Rally entry list

Latest news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton picks Vettel rivalry as favourite of F1 career

Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami GP resolution passes vote, despite local resident opposition

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.