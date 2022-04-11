Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1 Next / Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1 News

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Lewis Hamilton will rally his Mercedes Formula 1 bosses with a series of Zoom calls this week in a bid to help bring car improvements he thinks are needed "now".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

With Mercedes still battling to overcome the porpoising issues that have affected the W13 since pre-season testing, Hamilton wants the team to not waste a moment in working out how it can make progress.

For while the good finishing rate of the team has kept it within touching distance in the championship fight, Hamilton is well aware that it cannot continue to count on other's misfortune to help it deliver results.

He is clear that Mercedes cannot afford to wait two or three more races for potential development upgrades, which is why he will push hard this week with the German car manufacturer's management and sponsor partners to see what can be done.

"There's a lot of work, and there'll be a lot of calls, naturally," said Hamilton about his plans before the next race at Imola. "I'm on a lot of Zoom calls with all the sponsors and our bosses, really trying to rally them up.

"We've got some improvements that we need to make. And we need everyone's support in doing so, in just making sure we leave no stone unturned.

"It's in making sure the hunger is really there and we're maximizing absolutely every moment."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton is aware of how much dialling out the porpoising is compromising the pace of the Mercedes, which is why he feels there is a lot more speed to be unlocked from the car if the team can get on top of the phenomenon.

"I'm chasing the people that are in the wind tunnel, the aero guys, and just looking at absolutely every single area," he said. "There's performance to be gained in areas that we know.

"And we need it now. Not in two or three races. We all know as a team that we have just got to keep that encouragement and keep that energy high."

Read Also:

Although Mercedes is currently second in the constructors' championship, and George Russell is only behind Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, the pace gap to Ferrari and Red Bull remains obvious.

And while closing down that deficit will not be easy, Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes has more room to improve with its car than the well sorted Ferrari and Red Bull machines.

"I prefer to stay optimistic" he said. "There are 20 races to go. If you think realistically, with the way how the sport goes in terms of everyone's development, the top teams often develop at a similar pace and similar rate. Will that be the case with this new car? Who knows?

"I'm really, really hoping we can get in the fight soon. But with every bit of improvement we will probably make, [Ferrari] and Red Bull will probably make a similar sort of step, so it's not going be easy. Yes the gap is pretty big right now. But there is a long way to go."

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Previous article

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Next article

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.