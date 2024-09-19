All Series

Formula 1 Singapore GP

Hamilton points to "racial element" in FIA president's words over swearing

FIA president had urged drivers to stop swearing over team radio messages, and said "We're not rappers"

Ben Hunt
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton has said there is a "racial element" to the choice of words used by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in his bid to clampdown swearing.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem had explained how the FIA had asked Formula One Management to reduce the amount of foul language that is broadcast.

Ben Sulayem said: "We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

Ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked by Motorsport.com for his opinion on Ben Sulayem's comment with regard to "rappers" and indeed whether a crackdown on swearing was needed.

On the former point, Hamilton questioned the choice of language being used.

He said: "I don't like how he expressed it. Saying that rappers is very stereotypical and if you think about it, most rappers are black and that really kind of points it towards, when it says: 'We are not like them'. So I think those are the wrong choice of words. There is a racial element there."

However, the 39-year-old did agree with the idea of asking the drivers to reduce their use of expletives and suggested fines could work.

"When I was 22, I did not think of it as much and it was more about your emotions just firing and saying whatever comes to mind and forgetting however many people are listening and kids listening, and all those kinds of things,” he explained.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"So I agree in that sense. You know, you listen to some of the other drivers and they have not got it yet, so at some stage they probably will.

"I am sure if you put penalties for it, people will stop it and maybe that's...I don't know whether that's needed but I definitely think there is a bit too much of it [swearing]."

Meanwhile, Hamilton says there needs to be balance between punishment and freedom of expression.

He said: "It's good to have some emotion, we are not robots.

"For me, the way I control it, there is over 2,000 people working towards me having this position and being where I am.

"Obviously I've got a lot of followers of all ages, but it's not about me. And even though I'm having this experience on track, what I do and say affects all those people who are sacrificing time with their families and giving everything for me to have this privileged position and opportunity.

"I think it is just understanding that and putting the aggression somewhere else. That's what I try and do."

Hamilton was speaking after Max Verstappen had earlier sworn in a live TV press conference.

Perez and Sainz cleared the air during "awkward" medical centre meeting after Baku crash
Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing

