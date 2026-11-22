Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton questions stewards in unaired radio message after F1 Vegas penalty
Lewis Hamilton questions FIA penalty consistency in unaired Las Vegas radio after receiving a 10-second time penalty
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 5:07 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton’s recovery drive at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit a major snag in the opening half of the race - and prompted a pointed complaint over Ferrari team radio regarding FIA stewarding consistency.
Starting 11th after both Ferraris were eliminated in Q2 on Friday night, Hamilton climbed into the points during a fiercely contested opening stint alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris. Around Lap 13, while fighting for seventh place through the Turn 7–8 chicane, Hamilton ran into the run-off area and cut the corner while duelling Norris.
Although space at the apex appeared tight as the McLaren occupied the racing line, stewards determined Hamilton left the track and gained a lasting advantage, imposing a 10-second time penalty.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
In a team radio message not broadcast on the global feed, Hamilton expressed clear frustration with the severity of the sanction.
"Isn't that interesting? One race where someone won't have it, and they'll be mitigating circumstances; they give them five seconds, they give me 10 for avoiding an incident," Hamilton told his race engineer.
Why Hamilton’s “five seconds” reference stands out
Hamilton did not name a specific driver or grand prix in his message, yet his reference to "mitigating circumstances" and a reduced five-second penalty immediately recalled a recent flashpoint inside his own team.
Three weeks earlier at the Mexico City Grand Prix on 1 November, Leclerc completed an off-track pass on Hamilton at Turn 4 on the opening lap. Under Formula 1’s driving standards guidelines, leaving the track and gaining an advantage carries a standard 10-second penalty. In Mexico, however, the stewards halved Leclerc’s sanction to five seconds, explicitly citing mitigation.
"The baseline penalty guideline is 10 seconds; however, in mitigation is the fact that car 44 was also off track on the inside of car 16 and this occurred early in the first lap," the FIA stewards wrote in their Mexico City decision.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
That ruling sparked debate across the paddock at the time. Hamilton - who had served a 10-second penalty for a similar off-track offence in Mexico in 2025 - argued over team radio during the race that the lesser penalty failed to offset the clean-air benefit of staying ahead, while eventual race winner Max Verstappen also remarked afterwards that "normally, that penalty is 10 seconds, and now suddenly it's five".
From a regulatory standpoint, the two rulings hinge on context: stewards routinely apply greater leniency to crowded opening-lap incidents than to mid-race battles, where the full 10-second guideline remains the default.
Still, Hamilton’s Las Vegas radio comments prove there is lingering driver frustration over how flexibly those guidelines are applied from weekend to weekend - a sore point the FIA hopes to ease when it begins phasing in full-time Formula 1 stewards in 2027.
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