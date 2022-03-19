Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss" Next / McLaren explains factors behind Bahrain qualifying struggles
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton says he was "generally really happy" to qualify fifth for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix with a Mercedes that was "a bit of a nightmare to drive".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was nearly seven tenths behind polesitter Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, and six tenths behind the Red Bull of 2021 title rival Max Verstappen, admitting that both cars are "in another league".

But despite qualifying off the front two rows, something which happened to him only once in 2021, Hamilton says he was pleased with how the team had mitigated the handling problems that appear to plague the new Mercedes W13.

After beating new teammate George Russell by nearly a second as the former Williams driver struggled to ninth, Hamilton said: "I'm not gonna say I'm relieved.

"I'm generally really happy with today given where we've been in the last two last few weeks, the struggles that we've had, the problems we've had with the car.

"It's been a bit of a nightmare to drive but we've just kept our heads down and kept working away, so I'm proud of everyone for just staying positive.

"To get fifth in qualifying, those guys ahead of us are in another league so I'm generally happy with where we are. It's not the front row but we'll make improvements, and we'll do the best we can."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After Friday practice, Hamilton and Russell had already pointed out Red Bull and Ferrari were up to a second quicker on high fuel runs, which resigned the Brackley team to a weekend of damage limitation.

Hamilton acknowledged he wouldn't be able to compete with either team on Sunday and would instead be focused on the fight for fifth against the likes of Valtteri Bottas, his former teammate who qualified a remarkable sixth for Alfa Romeo, or the equally surprising Haas returnee Kevin Magnussen in seventh.

Read Also:

"Those guys [Red Bull and Ferrari] will be going away, so we're not in the fight with those," he admitted.

"They were a second ahead of us yesterday through race pace, so my battle is with the guys behind most likely.

"Of course, I'll try to be as fast as I can and get ahead. But, as I said, their performance is quite a bit ahead of us."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss"
Previous article

Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss"

Next article

McLaren explains factors behind Bahrain qualifying struggles

McLaren explains factors behind Bahrain qualifying struggles
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.