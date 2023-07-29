Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision Next / Gasly "didn't feel safe" racing in Spa F1 sprint spray
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton recalls Senna’s “going for a gap” F1 quote after Perez clash

Lewis Hamilton says his contact with Sergio Perez in the rain-hit Formula 1 sprint at Spa “wasn’t intentional” and that it was a “racing incident.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The Mercedes driver also referenced Ayrton Senna’s famous quote about no longer being a racing driver if you don’t go for a gap.

The Turn 15 incident led Perez to retire from the race with bodywork damage and triggered a 5-second penalty for Hamilton after the stewards decreed that he was predominantly at fault.

That dropped him from fourth place on the road to seventh in the final sprint results, while he also received two penalty points.

"I mean my only thought is that it's tricky conditions out there, we're all trying our best, and of course it wasn't intentional,” said Hamilton when asked about the incident.

“I think I went for a gap, he was slow going through Turn 14, I went on the inside, I was more than half a car length up the inside, and if you're not going for a gap then you're no longer racing as Ayrton always said. That's what I did.

“When I watched it back it feels like a racing incident to me. I just feel like we're in a racing period, we don't want to be deterred from racing."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if it was frustrating to get a penalty when he rarely gets involved in such incidents, Hamilton downplayed the lost points.

"In a race like today honestly I don't really care too much,” he said. “You don't get many points. Of course it would have been nice to finish fourth, but I don't really care to finish fourth, I want to win! So it's fourth, seventh, it doesn't really make a difference."

In the latter part of the race Hamilton was unable to do anything about Pierre Gasly, who was up ahead in third place: "With the collision I had floor damage, so I lost a lot of downforce on the floor. And unfortunately then the rear end was just tailing, the tyres were going off, and I couldn't get any closer.”

Hamilton agreed that it was the right call by the FIA to run the field for several laps behind the safety car before the rolling start.

"Oh my God, you can't see a thing out there,” he said. “So it's good that they did those laps. Then even then when we got going down to turn five you could not see the braking zone, we're could have just stayed flat forever.

“You're lifting at like 300 metres but then all sudden a sign appears and it's like, ‘Oh shoot the corner's there.’"

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Gasly "didn't feel safe" racing in Spa F1 sprint spray
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call

F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident

Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

Formula 1
Belgian GP

No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

NAS NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire

F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire

F3 FIA F3
Spa

F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire

Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream"

Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream"

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream" Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream"

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe