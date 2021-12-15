Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Hamilton receives knighthood in ceremony at Windsor Castle

By:

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been officially knighted in a ceremony on Wednesday.

Hamilton, 36, was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours at the end of last year, making him Sir Lewis Hamilton.

But it was not until this Wednesday that Hamilton was formally knighted by Prince Charles in a ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton was first awarded an MBE by the Queen following his maiden world title win in 2008, and has since won a further six titles, putting him level with Michael Schumacher’s record of seven championships.

 

The ceremony marked Hamilton’s first public appearance since his last-lap defeat to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that cost him a record-breaking eighth crown.

Hamilton congratulated Verstappen on his title win after the controversial end to the race that decided the championship, but has not since made any appearances and spoken to the media.

Hamilton is due to appear at the FIA’s end-of-season prize giving gala in Paris on Thursday, where he will receive the trophy for finishing as runner-up in the world championship.

Mercedes is currently considering whether or not to go forward with an appeal against the result of the race in Abu Dhabi, having initially seen two protests get thrown out by the FIA.

Hamilton was the third F1 world champion to receive a knighthood after Sir Jack Brabham (1978) and Sir Jackie Stewart (2001), while Stirling Moss, Patrick Head and Frank Williams have also received knighthoods in recognition of their services to motorsport.

