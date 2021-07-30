Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher Next / Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace

By:

Lewis Hamilton thinks Red Bull is still slightly ahead of Mercedes in pace terms in Formula 1, despite his triumph at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace

The world champion ended a five-race victory drought on home turf at Silverstone a fortnight ago when he bounced back from a first-lap crash with Max Verstappen to take an emotional win.

But as well as the joy of closing the points gap to Verstappen and Red Bull in the standings, the result was also important because it showed than an upgrade Mercedes brought to the last race did help in delivering better pace.

However, Red Bull’s unbeatable speed in the Saturday sprint race has left Hamilton well aware that Mercedes is still not exactly where it wants to be against its main rival.

“I still think that they're slightly ahead,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian GP.

“We definitely didn't bring the upgrade [to close the] gap that you've seen in some of the other races before that.

“But places like here [in Hungary], with the potential that they still have, I think they still have the upper hand.

“But I think we can still give them a hard time in terms of sticking with them. We still have work to do to really pull level with them, or pull ahead.”

While the tight and twisty Hungaroring is ideal for Red Bull’s high downforce car, Hamilton does hold out hope that the nature of the track plays to his strengths under braking.

“The track, it's an old circuit and they don't make the tracks as they used to,” he said. “It’s a track that kind of works for an aggressive driver in terms of driving style and in terms of how late and deep you brake into corners.”

Read Also:

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas also reckoned that Mercedes did have a shout this weekend, but would need to ensure it did not get distracted by the ongoing controversy surrounding the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone.

“I think this weekend is going to be close,” said the Finn. “We've seen in the recent races that no matter which track we are at, Red Bull is fast, but we've been working as hard as ever as a team, and trying to be better than at Silverstone.

“We need to focus on our work as a team and you know maybe pay less attention to anything that's happening outside and try and do the job. Anything is possible.”

shares
comments
Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

Previous article

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

Next article

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

13 h
2
Formula 1

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

1 h
3
Supercars

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand

12 h
4
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

17 h
5
Supercars

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule

Latest news
Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

14m
Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Formula 1

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break

45m
Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace

57m
Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher
Formula 1

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

1 h
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty 00:40
Formula 1
0m

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty

F1 Fast Facts: Hungarian GP 02:15
Formula 1
3 h

F1 Fast Facts: Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks 02:43
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP 00:43
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection British GP
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton F1 British GP penalty British GP
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton F1 British GP penalty

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA F1 ruling will end Red Bull attempt to ‘tarnish’ Hamilton

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Trending Today

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand
Supercars Supercars

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule
Supercars Supercars

How Triple Eight beat a black-and-white rule

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues
Supercars Supercars

Feud between Skaife and Ingall continues

Australian legend Bob Jane to sponsor Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Australian legend Bob Jane to sponsor Bathurst 1000

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
21 h
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "confident" future will be sorted during summer break

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new documentary on Michael Schumacher

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.