Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali Next / F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian racer to Mercedes in such capacity for 2023.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

As Ricciardo prepares to depart the McLaren squad where he has raced since the start of the 2021 season, there is intense interest in where he will end up.

As he is understood to be receiving salary compensation from McLaren to cover the third year of the contract he signed with the orange team back in 2020, Ricciardo could conceivably decide to take a year out of racing and instead work for another squad in a reserve and third driver capacity.

This is if potential moves for Ricciardo to rejoin Alpine – thought to be unlikely given his decision to swiftly abandon that team and join McLaren for 2021 – or head to Haas or Williams do not come off.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza, a report in Britain's Daily Mail newspaper suggests a 2023 Mercedes reserve role is a new possibility for Ricciardo.

When asked about this suggestion in the press conference for the Monza race, Hamilton, who is set to race alongside George Russell at Mercedes in 2023, replied: "I think he should be racing, personally.

"He's far too talented to [be a third driver] and he's earned the right to be amongst us all racing.

"But, of course, if he's a part of our team that would be great. But third [driver] role is not really what's best for him. If I was managing him, he'd be racing!"

Sitting alongside Hamilton in the press conference, Ricciardo was also asked for his response to the report, to which he said he is "really assessing everything" regarding his future plans.

"The truth is I'm keeping every option open for not only next year but the future [too]," Ricciardo added.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I still don't know what next year looks like. As Lewis said, I do want to be on the grid – I do want to race.

"I touched on it a few weeks ago, although this has been certainly a challenging time in my career, it hasn't taken the love of the sport away from me and that desire to still be here and compete.

"Obviously, many talks or thoughts about next year and beyond that [have taken place], but I'm still not sure what that looks like."

Hamilton's current Mercedes contract only covers the 2023 season, with the implication of any mooted reserve role for Ricciardo at the Silver Arrows squad being that he could step in and replace the seven-time world champion and race alongside Russell for 2024 if Hamilton decides to step away from F1 at the end of next season.

Read Also:

But Hamilton gave such speculation short shrift and again outlined his intentions regarding his F1 future, saying he was "steering towards" a new deal for 2024 and potentially beyond.

"For years we've going around, up-and-down with stories of retirement, stopping," said the Briton.

"For me, I feel healthier than I've ever felt. I'm feeling fit, I love what I'm doing. And I don't plan on stopping any time soon – sorry buddy [Ricciardo]!

"But, my goal was always to be with Mercedes since I signed with them in 1997 [as a McLaren junior during its years as the de facto Mercedes works squad with its engine supply arrangement].

"I love that we have the long partnership we have. I feel like we are embarking on a lot of really positive things – not only in the sport, but outside [too].

"And I think there's a lot [more] to accomplish together.

"So, I want to be a part of that. I think I'll always be with Mercedes – till the day I die. I feel like I can race for quite a bit longer. I'll potentially be steering towards that."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Previous article

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Next article

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Decision on F1 future can't be "emotional" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Decision on F1 future can't be "emotional"

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal
Formula 1

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change
Formula 1

Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs

Formula 1 drivers have welcomed the removal of sausage kerbs in Monza's second chicane, although Sergio Perez felt it "took too many incidents" to get rid of them.

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz believes that Formula 1 teams should be obliged to register contracts with young drivers with the Contract Recognition Board in order to avoid “wild west” situations.

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian racer to Mercedes in such capacity for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
22 h
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.