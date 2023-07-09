Subscribe
Previous / British GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Hamilton: "Rocketship" McLaren too fast for us in F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton labelled rival McLaren a ‘rocketship’ in Formula 1’s British Grand Prix after he lost out to Lando Norris in the fight for second place.

Jonathan Noble
By:

The seven-time world champion benefitted from the timing of a safety car to put himself in to a podium position spot late on as he ran third behind Norris.

At the restart he was on what looked to be the better soft tyres, against Norris on the hards, but he failed to find a way past.

While he managed to hustle his way alongside at one point on the run down to Copse Corner, the straight line speed of the McLaren allowed Norris to retain his place.

And thereafter Hamilton did not have another chance to get back as Norris was able to stretch his legs on the high-speed Silverstone swoops.

Having come home in Norris’s shadow, Hamilton told his Mercedes pitwall over the team radio about how impressed he was with the performance of Norris’s car.

“That McLaren is a rocketship,” declared Hamilton. “That speed is insane.”

Speaking after the race, Hamilton praised the performance of the McLaren, as he congratulated Norris on his result.

“I just want to say a big congratulations to Lando and to McLaren,” said Hamilton. “It was my family, it was where I first started. So to see them back up there looking so strong.

“That thing was rapid through the high-speed corners. I was just 'wow'. I couldn't keep up, but we had a good little battle on the restart.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said that Norris was too far ahead each lap once the cars hit the fastest corners around the Silverstone track, which left him unable to catch back up in the low-speed sections.

“Once he goes through Turn 15 [Stowe] he is gone. We had good performance in the low speed but just didn't have the grunt on the straights. But I'm really happy to know that starting seventh and coming third is a mega mega job.”

Read Also:

Although slightly disappointed to have missed out on second place, Hamilton said that being able to finish so close to McLaren – and not too far adrift of Red Bull – was encouraging.

“I think this is a good positive for us as a team to know that we're not that far away,” he said. “We have just got to keep on pushing and we can catch those guys up front.”

shares
comments

British GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Latest news

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing" Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe