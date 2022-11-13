Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaren confident Norris will be fit for F1 Brazilian GP Next / Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell plan to work together and split strategies in a bid to convert their Interlagos front row lockout into Mercedes’ first Formula 1 win of 2022.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win

Russell passed Red Bull rival Max Verstappen en route to victory in Saturday's 24-lap sprint race at Interlagos, securing himself top spot on the grid for today's Brazilian Grand Prix. 

He will be joined on the front row by Mercedes teammate Hamilton, who finished third in the sprint but gains a place thanks to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty due to an engine change on Friday.

Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will line up third and fourth respectively, both gaining a position thanks to Sainz's penalty.

It marks Mercedes' first front row lockout of the season and has given the team a golden opportunity to end its win drought dating back to last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes struggled to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari through the early part of the season, but has found itself in contention more often at recent races, prompting both drivers to vow to work together in a bid to grab a first win of the year. 

"We're definitely going to be very excited for tomorrow and obviously having Lewis and I one-two on the grid, is going to give us some options of the strategy," Russell said after the qualifying race at Interlagos.

"I think we're going to have to work together to do something different for one of us, to try and get the victory for the team tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton admitted Mercedes' pace in the sprint race came as a surprise, but that it "puts us in a really good position" for the grand prix with the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting behind.

"We'll work together as a team," said Hamilton. "This is about the team. We've got to get this result for the team. I think it'd be incredibly special."

Mercedes has come close to victory on a handful of occasions this season, most recently in Mexico when it appeared to have the pace to challenge Red Bull, only for its pace on the hard tyre to end its chances.

Although Russell ruled out the use of team orders between the Mercedes drivers, he was confident they would "definitely be strategic to try and get that win for the team."

"I think as we saw in Mexico, we both did the same strategy and ultimately it affected us both," Russell explained. "Sitting here right now, we probably don't know what the right strategy is going to be.

"We'll race each other fairly, for sure. And I'm sure we'll probably be splitting the strategies tomorrow to try and cover all options.

"Hopefully one of us comes away happy tomorrow. But I think we both recognise based on recent experience, we're probably going to have to go two separate ways."

Hamilton added: "Of course, we'll drive carefully and clean. We've just always got to just have at the core of it, at the front of our mind, it's the team, getting the result for the team.

"But of course, individually, we'll do our best to try and get the best result."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren confident Norris will be fit for F1 Brazilian GP
Previous article

McLaren confident Norris will be fit for F1 Brazilian GP
Next article

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil São Paulo GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime
Formula 1

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Why Hamilton changed his mind about racing in F1 after 40
Formula 1

Why Hamilton changed his mind about racing in F1 after 40

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Hamilton: Beating Ferrari to F1 runner-up spot would be an “amazing feeling” São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Beating Ferrari to F1 runner-up spot would be an “amazing feeling”

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Latest news

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2022 Formula 1 season might be winding down to its conclusion with not much to play for, but it didn’t stop fireworks on and off the track at Interlagos. From controversy around team orders to a resurgent frontrunner, the F1 craziness didn’t miss a beat at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

Peugeot believes it is now “in the mix” after taking another step forward with its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in last weekend’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
6 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
7 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.