Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Lewis Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's revelation that he is in a same-sex relationship is a "positive message" for Formula 1, but feels more has to be done to promote inclusivity.

Six-time F1 race winner Schumacher made the announcement on social media this week, posting an image of himself and his business manager, Étienne, with the words: "The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

Schumacher posted another photo of himself with his partner a day later, saying: "Many thanks for the many congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all."

The younger brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is the fourth driver to come out in F1's history, and the first to do so having competed in the 21st Century.

It follows Mike Beuttler, who drove privately-entered Marches in F1 between 1971 and 1973, Lella Lombardi, the first female driver to score a point in 1975, and Mario de Araujo Cabral, who came out almost 50 years after the last of his five F1 race starts in 1964.

F1 drivers were asked in Hungary for their thoughts on Schumacher's decision and were full of support for the ex-Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver, who made 180 starts between 1997 and 2007.

Hamilton, who has championed LGBTQ+ rights and raced with the six-coloured Pride Flag painted on his helmet in races staged in nations where homosexuality is illegal, said: "I think within sports it still has a long way to go.

Ralf Schumacher, Toyota TF107, 11th position, leads Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-22 Mercedes, 7th position. Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"It is one thing saying that it is accepted, but it is another thing to make sure that people feel comfortable in the environment.

"This is a male-dominated space and, as far as I know, he is one of the first to publicly be open.

"I think we are very inclusive within our team, but I think the sport does need to continue to do more to help people feel more comfortable, to help women more welcomed in this space. I know there is a lot more to do."

When pressed whether Schumacher's decision showed a change in attitude, Hamilton pointed to his and Sebastian Vettel's decision to support the LGBTQ+ community at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, against a backdrop where the nation's government was looking to pass laws banning the teachings of LGBTQ+ issues to under-18s.

The Mercedes driver added: "I don't know if he felt he wasn't able to say it in the past. But I think it just shows that we are at a time when finally we can take that step and don't have to fear.

"So far it's got positive feedback from people, but it's a different time and it's changed who we are. And it's all started from Seb and I standing on the grid here, fighting against all the governments that are here [in Hungary], and in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"And if Ralf felt that he was going to be able to do those things perhaps today, it may have shifted his mind, and even him taking that step sent such a positive message, and race drivers have got to do the same. And we need more of these people to be able to do that."

When asked what more F1 could do, Hamilton added: "It's a good question. I don't know if I can come up with a solution off the top of my head.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"But I do know it's more often than not, it is about conversation, it is about dialogue with key stakeholders. It's about how we're analysing how the accessibility is.

"It's getting information from people who do or don't feel included. It's engaging the community.

"It's easy to do; you could do a questionnaire for every single person that's here and just have a few questions and just ask them honestly how they feel and what they feel could be done.

"There's a lot that you could do. But it is firstly speaking about it and rather than ignoring that it is an issue and having a lot more of the priorities to bring it up and actually set some people a task and going about how can we make people feel."

Hamilton was not alone in his support for Schumacher with countryman Nico Hulkenberg saying: "Obviously, it's a very personal matter, but I congratulate that.

"And if he's coming out with that, there's nothing wrong with that in modern times where diversity and everything is all to play for."

Fernando Alonso, who like Hamilton raced against Schumacher during his driving career, added: "Congratulations to him. Total support from my side and I'm sure all the F1 community.

"It's great that he feels good and we all feel good for him as well."