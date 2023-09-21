Hamilton: "Something's up" if Red Bull doesn't dominate at Suzuka
Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull to resume its dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix, suggesting something would be amiss if it did not win Suzuka's Formula 1 race handsomely.
Red Bull suffered a mysterious lack of performance at last weekend's Singapore race, which led to both drivers dropping out of qualifying in the second phase as neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez could improve on their final Q2 laps.
Perez had stated that Suzuka "should be one of the best circuits" for the RB19 package, which has been an exceptionally strong car in corners that require high-speed downforce and fast changes of direction.
Adding to Perez's comments, Hamilton ladled praise on Red Bull's current car and suggested that it should be "30 seconds" ahead of the rest of the field in race trim.
"I would think that if they're not 30 seconds ahead like they have been in the past, then something's up," Hamilton said.
"As Checo said, it was obviously a difficult weekend in the last one, but that car should be phenomenal here. They've been phenomenal all year long. They've aced pretty much every circuit.
"It's going to be great to watch that car in general. Normally you would come here and it's beautiful to watch the laps that they do. The whole team and the drivers are doing an amazing job with the package they have.
"It'll be interesting to see how the weekend goes. I hope we'll be closer, and I hope they're not as fast as the 30-second gap."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Reflecting on Mercedes' own pace at the Marina Bay circuit, Hamilton reckoned that Mercedes had not been too far in front of the race pace of the Ferraris and McLaren of Lando Norris - but added that he did not necessarily expect a repeat at Suzuka.
In last year's qualifying session at the Japanese circuit, Hamilton and George Russell were outpaced by the Red Bulls and Ferraris - and overlapped with the Alpines on single-lap pace. Hamilton took fifth in a rain-shortened grand prix.
"I don't know whether that's really the case [that Mercedes had the best race pace]," Hamilton said. Carlos was managing at the front. We were all relatively close, I would say, at the front.
"But what a great race it was, just to have us all that close up front. I think this weekend, I don't anticipate having the performance we had in the last race.
"We work very hard to continue to try and push the envelope that we have. I'm hoping that we're not terribly far off this weekend."
McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris
Norris: F1 drivers don’t “care enough” about impeding
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023
Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023 Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023
Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance
Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders
How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders
Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience
Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience
First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations
First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.