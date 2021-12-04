Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned by the stewards for two rule breaches in final Formula 1 practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, putting him at risk of a grid penalty.

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3

Hamilton will meet with the stewards one hour before the start of qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit over two separate incidents that took place in FP3.

Hamilton was initially summoned for allegedly not respecting double-waved yellow flags 22 minutes into the session.

A second summons was issued by the stewards 20 minutes later for impeding Nikita Mazepin, who was closing on Hamilton at high speed and had to take evasive action.

Hamilton's hearing is scheduled for 7pm local time in Saudi Arabia.

Any penalty would come as a setback to Hamilton in the F1 title race with two grands prix remaining this season. Hamilton currently sits eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

Title rival Max Verstappen was hit with a five-place grid penalty for failing to respect double-waved yellow flags during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The double-waved yellow flags appear to have been shown for a car going off ahead of Hamilton. At the time of the incident, Hamilton passed both Red Bull cars and Yuki Tsunoda. Hamilton was on a hot lap and went purple through the first sector.

Around the same time, double-waved yellow flags were shown on a flashing light ahead of Sergio Perez, who was behind Hamilton on-track, at Turn 8.

Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, passed a single-yellow flag light at the same corner, and informed the team, who told him to abandon the lap.

Hamilton was involved in a couple of incidents during the session where he struggled to get out of the way of approaching cars amid continued concerns about the closing speeds in Jeddah.

The most notable incident involved Haas driver Mazepin, who managed to move to the right-hand side of Hamilton and avoid any contact after reducing his speed.

FIA race director Michael Masi told Haas team manager Mark Lowe during the session that he would "deal with it with the team directly" and that "there was no flags of any form shown through that sector."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022
Previous article

Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat

Leclerc wants to thank Ferrari in ‘best possible way’ after crash repairs Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc wants to thank Ferrari in ‘best possible way’ after crash repairs

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes has "work to do" on one-lap F1 pace

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton summoned for impeding and yellow flag breach in Jeddah FP3

Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The six venues where F1 plans sprint races in 2022

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
16 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.