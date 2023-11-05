Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton believes that the floor of his Mercedes W14 Formula 1 car was the key factor that led to the team's poor performance in the Brazilian GP.
Hamilton jumped the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso at the start to briefly run third, but thereafter he slid down the order, complaining at one point that even with his DRS open he couldn't challenge the car ahead.
Hamilton eventually finished eighth, while his team-mate George Russell fared even worse and retired with a cooling issue.
"My guess is that the floor is not working," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his DRS radio comment.
"The floor is not sucking it down. So that pushed us to go to a higher wing, and then we're just massively draggy on the straights.
"And we're losing so much time on the straights, there's nothing I can do about it, and then we're just sliding through the corners. So we have to look into why that is the case on this rough circuit."
Summing up his afternoon, he said: "Just the tyres are overheating, slow on the straights, no grip in the corners."
Hamilton said even passing the two Aston Martins at the start hadn't given him much cause for optimism.
"No, I knew that we'd have a difficult day," he said. "Nothing changed in the car from yesterday to today. So I knew it'd be a tough one.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
"Yesterday I just ate through the tyres with an unexpected lack of pace. And then I think I drove better today in terms of making my stints, but we were just slow."
He added: "I don't know. I'm sure there's something within the set-up that we might have been able to have done a bit better, but whether or not that would have put us further up, I can't say."
To add to his woes, at one point Hamilton reported that it felt like his left front wheel was turning right.
"Yeah, it's super strange," he said. "I wondered if the tyre maybe hadn't been done up or something, but the car started turning right whilst I was going left. But it was fine in the end. I think it must have been just a gust of wind."
Hamilton didn't know if the Interlagos issues were track-specific or a more general setback.
"Hard to say," he noted. "Ultimately, in the moment it is a setback, but as a team we'll just come together, and we'll try and push forward.
"There'll be a lot of analysis this week after today and I'm sure there'll be things we were like 'Ah maybe if we've done this it, would have been better,' but I think still ultimately the car didn't work here for some reason, and that is the way it is."
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend
Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend Wolff: No guarantee of repeat F1 Brazilian GP winning form this weekend
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars
Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars
Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres
Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Latest news
Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss
Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss
Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"
Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain
Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen
The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.