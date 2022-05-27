Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate

At the start of his tenure, new F1 race director Niels Wittich moved to reinforce elements of the FIA's International Sporting Code, including the ban on wearing jewellery in the car and regulations pertaining to correct fireproof underwear.

A reminder on the issue was given in Australia before specific checks were incorporated into the scrutineering procedure for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix earlier this month.

Seven-time champion Hamilton was at the centre of the discussion, including consulting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem but stressed he was working as "an ally".

Hamilton was granted an exemption to cover his nose stud for the Miami and Spain races, and this has been extended until the end of June ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend.

But the Mercedes' driver reckoned the narrative over jewellery had become distracting in the main.

Asked for his reaction to the ongoing conversation with the FIA, Hamilton said: "Honestly, I feel like there's just way too much time and energy being given to this.

"I've said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that's not what my focus is this weekend [in Monaco].

"[I've been] taking out my studs for every time I've been in the car, and I will continue to do so. The nose ring is not a problem, at the moment."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, on the drivers parade Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Despite saying he had exhausted the subject, Hamilton was later asked in the Friday press conference in Monaco whether there were positives to be taken from the FIA's clampdown.

This is chiefly in relation to the FIA medical staff working to improve driver safety.

Romain Grosjean's fiery shunt in the 2020 Bahrain GP is cited as an incident where any snagging from jewellery cause problems extricating drivers from the cockpit of the car.

Hamilton replied: "Look, [the jewellery rule] came in in 2005. I think we've all worn jewellery our whole careers in Formula 1.

"It's not been a problem in the past and there's no reason for it to be problem necessarily now.

"It definitely is positive that we're working with [the FIA] and I think they're accommodating a little bit at the moment.

"But we shouldn't have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We've definitely got bigger fish to fry."