Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win Next / Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he’s not sure what Mercedes could have done differently to beat Red Bull in Austin on Sunday after losing ground in the Formula 1 title race.

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull

Hamilton took the lead from championship rival Max Verstappen at Turn 1 on the opening lap, but was undercut after Red Bull opted to bring the Dutchman in first for an early pit stop.

Mercedes extended both Hamilton’s first and second stints in a bid to create a tyre delta that would allow him to recover the time lost to Verstappen.

Hamilton sat over eight seconds behind the RBR driver after his second stop, and used his fresher tyres to go over one second per lap quicker at one point, whittling the gap down to less than two seconds.

But Hamilton could not get close enough in the final few laps to try and overtake Verstappen, whose response ensured the gap stabilised and that he could hold on for victory.

The result means Hamilton now sits 12 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship with five races to go this season.

“It was a fun race,” Hamilton said. “We had a good start, and he seemed to be quite close throughout on the medium tyre. Then obviously they stopped extremely early, and just tried to offset myself after that.

“I was hoping that would give us a chance to fight late on, but I think track position was key today.”

Hamilton felt that Red Bull had been “quicker on all tyres today”, saying its advantage in warmer conditions had “shone through this weekend”.

“I don’t know what we could have done differently,” Hamilton added. “I’ll sit down and talk with the team afterwards. I think the team did a great job today, and it was what we had.

“We’re going to at least the next two tracks which are very strong circuits for Red Bull, so it’s going to be tough for sure.”

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff did not think the team could have pitted Hamilton as early as Verstappen, but felt its hard-tyre pace was strong enough to have won the race.

“I think we could have won the race, of course, because we were in the lead and we had a very strong pace on the hard,” Wolff said.

“In a way, we need to retrace the weekend from Friday to Sunday, where did we misjudge, where did we get it wrong, what did we do well?

“There will be plenty of positive discussions about what to learn from this weekend.”

shares
comments
Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

Previous article

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

Next article

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay United States GP
Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: I hope Verstappen and I make it cleanly through Turn 1 United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I hope Verstappen and I make it cleanly through Turn 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps United States GP
Formula 1

Mercedes modifies F1 cars to avoid “massacre” on Austin’s bumps

Mercedes denies Cowell absence behind F1 engine struggles United States GP
Formula 1

Mercedes denies Cowell absence behind F1 engine struggles

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start locked in
Supercars Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start locked in

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
8 h
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
9 h
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021

Latest news

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.