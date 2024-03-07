Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice
Lewis Hamilton has been warned and his Mercedes Formula 1 team fined for impeding the Williams of Logan Sargeant in second practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
