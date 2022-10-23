Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title Next / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight

Lewis Hamilton has sent out a rallying cry to Mercedes and says "when they build the car I will take it to the top" after defeat to Max Verstappen in the US Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight

After Verstappen suffered a slow pitstop, it allowed Hamilton to fight his way into the lead of the Austin race, but he couldn't fend off the Red Bull driver, who pulled off a late overtake to charge to victory.

Hamilton, who credited Mercedes' upgrades package delivered this weekend as a key performance gain, acknowledged his disappointment at missing out on a first win of the season but felt it was a clear sign of progress for his team to gain motivation from ahead of its 2023 preparations.

"What I'll take from today is that we had good pace, I am still here, and I know that when they build the car, I will take it to the top. We've just to keep on working," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"I would like to start to say a big thank you to my team, everyone back at the factory is working so hard and it has been such a trying year for everyone.

"We came here with upgrades, they worked so hard to bring those upgrades in and it really had an effect so we were closer today. I am really proud of everybody. Sorry, I couldn't get the win, I gave it absolutely everything."

Hamilton felt it was always going to be difficult to defend against Verstappen due to the Red Bull's superior straightline speed, but still sees his second place and teammate George Russell's fifth place as good points to hunt down Ferrari for second in the F1 world constructors' championship.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull clinched the F1 world constructors' title in Austin, while Mercedes closed to 53 points behind Ferrari in second place with three races remaining.

"We were in the lead and I could see he [Verstappen] was closing a second per lap and I couldn't really answer it," Hamilton added.

Read Also:

"He came from so far back on the straight, I think they are a lot, like 10kph faster than us on the straights, and at the end of the straight our mirrors are vibrating so much that I couldn't see where he was so it was difficult to defend.

"I cannot put in words how much it would mean to the team [to be second in the constructors'], especially with everything that is going on and everything that has happened in the last race last year, what happened this year in terms of our car performance and what's happened with all the news and everything.

"So to get a win would have been a huge triumph for us all and hugely rewarding."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title
Previous article

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title
Next article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
WTCR targets “one-off annual event” as future format L’Anneau du Rhin
WTCR

WTCR targets “one-off annual event” as future format

WTCR series set to end after 2022 season
WTCR

WTCR series set to end after 2022 season

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.