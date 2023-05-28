Hamilton's Mercedes F1 future "never a millimetre in doubt" amid Ferrari rumours
Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff says a long-standing “pact” with Lewis Hamilton meant he was “never a millimetre in doubt” about the Formula 1 champion entertaining a move to Ferrari.
With the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix cancelled owing to extreme flooding in the region, attention was turned last week by reported claims that Ferrari had made an offer to Hamilton for the 2024 season.
While Hamilton’s current Mercedes contract is coming to an end and Ferrari would always consider the driver if he was ever available, the Briton has long since pledged his loyalty to the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton rubbished these reports ahead of this weekend’s Monaco GP. He categorically ruled out any talks with Ferrari having taken place and stressed a new deal with Mercedes was nearly ready.
Addressing the story on Saturday, Wolff praised it for creating headlines but stressed that he was “never a millimetre in doubt” about Hamilton’s future due to a promise the Austrian and his driver have.
Wolff said: “[The story] did well - the avalanche of headlines it created. There's nothing behind that.
“How it is at the moment with us, we're in a super happy position with Lewis. There weren't any stumbling blocks in the contract negotiations.
“We have a pact and we've had that since many, many years that we wouldn't talk to any other driver before we have taken a decision to stay together or not.
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Prince Albert II of Monaco
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
“So, I was never a millimetre doubt that there was any discussion.
“Someone just felt to place that maybe in a way to play a role in what seemed to be negotiation. But it is not negotiation.
“It is sitting at a table and saying, ‘Well, what is it we need to adapt in the contract?'.
“So, there's nothing to it.”
Wolff reckoned that from Hamilton originally joining the team in 2013, other than the finer details of marketing day commitments and pay structure, the paperwork between the two had barely changed.
But the team boss did push back on confirming whether 38-year-old Hamilton would stay at Mercedes under a one- or two-year contract extension.
Wolff added: “I don't want to talk yet because the two of us, Lewis and the team, we want to do the best work for each of us.
“We're talking terms, we're talking options and all of that is completely aligned.
“It's really a brainstorming on what's best.”
Norris was "nervous" about Monaco F1 Q3 run after car repair
Why visceral trackside experience proves Monaco's F1 worth
Latest news
Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium
Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium
Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy
Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy
Alonso defends Monaco F1 slick tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap
Alonso defends Monaco F1 slick tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap Alonso defends Monaco F1 slick tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap
Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good"
Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good" Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good"
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.