Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

shares
comments
Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper

Toto Wolff feels Lewis Hamilton’s dream to have long-lasting, high grip Formula 1 tyres is a “physical impossibility” amid calls for Pirelli to make changes in the future.

Mercedes F1 driver Hamilton aired concerns about the current quality of Pirelli’s tyres following his Spanish Grand Prix victory, saying that fans did not want to see races based on tyre management alone.

Hamilton expanded on his comments earlier this week, calling on Pirelli to offer a tyre with similar grip levels to the hypersoft compound previously used, while also making the construction such that drivers could push with confidence.

Read Also:

Mercedes team principal Wolff acknowledged that Pirelli was in a “difficult situation” with its F1 compounds given the continued increases in car performance year-on-year.

“They need to cope with the level that we are developing a F1 car with more and more downforce, and they can’t really create a new product every single year,” Wolff said.

“I would wish in the future for a good compromise between having the right tyre for modern Formula 1 cars, which will reduce in downforce quite considerably, and I think that we will stop these discussions that are on tyre pressures and are on loads with Pirelli.

“I hope that it would be an easier job for them to deliver and supply a tyre that everybody is happy to race on.”

When asked about Hamilton’s suggestion, Wolff said that it was “probably a physical impossibility”.

Wolff added: “A tyre that has still that much grip and lasts for fifty percent of the race, that would be fantastic for the drivers. “I’m not sure it would provide a great show.”

The FIA has previously given Pirelli a ‘target letter’ with ideal specifications of what the tyre compounds should offer in terms of grip levels and durability.

The previous target letter shifted the focus to making the tyres more durable while also avoiding one-stop races.

A new target letter has been given to Pirelli for its 2022 tyres, which will switch from the existing 13-inch rims to 18-inch rims as part of F1’s technical overhaul.

Speaking on Friday, FIA head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis recognised the task put to Pirelli in the past had been unrealistic.

"With hindsight, the first target letter did actually ask Pirelli to do impossible things, in terms of low degradation and being able to push all the time, but still having multiple pit stops and a crossover between tyres,” Tombazis said.

“It was, with hindsight, probably a bit setting goalposts where it's impossible to score. And I think we have to recognise that.

“But I think the work done with the initial 18-inch tyres shows that they are going definitely in the right direction.

"I think that the initial 18-inch tests were very promising. Hopefully we will get to a much better place in a year-and-a-half."

 

Related video

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Previous article

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works
General General / Breaking news

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Supercars cuts staff salaries
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars cuts staff salaries

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

Latest news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

2
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

53m
3
General

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

4
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

2h
5
Supercars

Supercars cuts staff salaries

Latest news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest videos

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.