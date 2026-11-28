Formula 1 Qatar GP

Hankook tipped to enter race for F1 tyre supply contract

Pirelli is set to face competition from World Rally Championship tyre supplier as well as Bridgestone when the Formula 1 tender process opens next year

Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:00 AM

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Hankook is sole tyre supplier to the World Rally Championship

Photo by: McKlein Photography / LAT Images via Getty Images

It's another vivid demonstration of Formula 1's ever-growing global reach and popularity that another serious contender has emerged to bid for its exclusive tyre-supply contract.

Pirelli took over from Bridgestone as F1's sole tyre supplier in 2011 and for much of its first decade it faced little in the way of concerted challenge when renewal time rolled around. That has changed in recent years. Having walked away from F1 in 2010, citing costs and a "strategic realignment" following the global financial crisis, Bridgestone threw its hat in the ring during the most recent tender process in 2023, and is known to be preparing a pitch for the next one.

Now Motorsport.com understands that Hankook, exclusive tyre supplier to the World Rally Championship, is assembling a bid for the tender process which opens next year for the post-2028 F1 era. It was previously an unsuccessful bidder in 2018 for the contract covering 2020-23, which was then extended by a year owing to the pandemic.

Pirelli's current contract runs from 2025-28, since the company – along with the FIA and F1 – mutually exercised a one-year extension clause last June. During the last tender process, technical stability during the transition to a new formula this season was regarded as a particularly important. Given the impending changes in 2030, potential bidders will have to assure the FIA they can achieve this.

While the FIA assesses tenders based on the bidder's technical capacity, sustainability credentials, and the operational capacity to manage the supply process seamlessly, F1 also has a voice in the final decision on commercial grounds. Pirelli is a conspicuously big spender on trackside signage as well as facilitating VIP perks such as the ‘Hot Laps' programme.

Hankook has already played a small role in grand prix weekends as a supplier to the W Series in 2021 and 2022. The South Korean company has been involved in motor racing for over three decades, at various times being exclusive supplier to the DTM, along with regional F3 and F4 series. It supplied Formula E's Gen3-era cars from 2022-26 before Bridgestone took on that contract.

Hankook Competition CEO Steven Cho (right), seen here with Hyundai's Andrew Wheatley on Rally Japan, has visited several grands prix to meet F1 stakeholders over the past two seasons

Photo by: Getty Images

It was appointed sole tyre supplier of the World Rally Championship in 2025 and this year it was named by the FIA as a member of the governing body's ‘global partner programme'.

Representatives including Hankook Competition CEO Steven Cho have attended several grands prix over the past two seasons, most recently last weekend in Las Vegas, and it's understood the company has already conducted testing of prototype tyres with an F2-based ‘mule car'.

Having supplied two major FIA world championships in recent years, along with establishing much closer ties with the governing body, it would make this a much more credible bid than the previous one. Formula E is a strong calling card since its environmental aims call for just two different tyre compounds, both made from sustainable materials. Sustainability was Pirelli's finishing move in the last tender process, since it undertook to introduce Forest Stewardship Council-certified tyres to F1 from 2024 onwards.

Although based in South Korea, Hankook has an R&D facility in Hanover, Germany, and a factory in Hungary currently undergoing a €450million expansion in Hungary. Pirelli makes its motorsport products, including the F1 tyres, alongside regular road tyres in its factory in Izmit, Turkey.

Any company entering the tender process faces a significant challenge because it will be bidding to arrive in year four of the current technical regulations, so it would have to build a very convincing case that it could at least match the existing product. While Pirelli's tyres have come in for regular criticism over the years, this is in the nature of having exclusivity.

The current tyres are expected to deliver on a complex and often contradictory set of requirements: they must be thermally and structurally robust, but with a predictable degradation curve to facilitate the spectacle and strategic variety. Experience of the past 15 years demonstrates how easy it is to overshoot either way.

Hankook was Formula E's supplier through the Gen 3 era so, besides single-seater experience, it is accustomed to the kind of trackside signage deals that come with the territory

Photo by: Getty Images

"Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA F1 world championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation and safety at the highest level of our sport," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem when the contact extension was announced in June. "This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship."

That, along with the prevalence of Pirelli branding around the tracks, paints a clear picture of what any bidder has to offer: deep pockets, and a guarantee that when their tyres go on, nobody will notice any difference apart from the name on the sidewalls.

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