Hannah Schmitz and Laura Mueller honoured at Albert Park as Australian GP renames Turn 6

The Australian Grand Prix has named Turn 6 of the Albert Park Circuit after Esteban Ocon's race engineer Laura Mueller and Red Bull head of race strategy Hannah Schmitz.

As part of the In Her Corner initiative, which is in partnership with Engineers Australia and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the move comes in celebration of International Women's Day.

Schmitz began working for Red Bull in 2009 as a modelling and strategy engineer. In 2011, she took the role of senior strategy engineer before being promoted to principal strategy engineer in 2021. The 40-year-old is one of only 11 women to have stood on the F1 podium to accept the constructors' trophy.

"I absolutely love my job and if you have the privilege of that choice also then make sure it’s the right role for you," Schmitz said.

"I was always curious about how things work and loved cars. At school I had some amazing support and encouragement from teachers that opened my eyes to the world of engineering, they were my inspiration.

"For me it has been an absolute honour to represent the team on the podium. In Qatar last season, it was incredible to be in the fight for the drivers’ championship, witnessing the way everyone came together as a team was something very special to be a part of."

Mueller joined Haas in 2022 in the simulator department before rising through the ranks in supporting roles at the races. In 2024, she served as a performance engineer before taking the role as Ocon's race engineer in 2025.

Laura Mueller, Race Engineer of Haas F1 looks on in the garage. Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The German engineer said: "The ‘In Her Corner’ initiative promotes the importance of ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ so the more we can all do to shine a light on the overall achievement of women in engineering is a great thing.

"To be a part of this acknowledgement so early on in my Formula 1 career is an honour, and I hope it motivates girls and young adults to pursue a career in STEM. It’s important to recognise women’s accomplishments in motorsport so far, and it’s great to be alongside Hannah for this."

Katherine Richards, Engineers Australia chief engineer, also said: "Engineers Australia is proud to partner with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to launch In Her Corner and name a turn on one of the world’s most iconic circuits after two women currently shaping Formula 1.

"In Her Corner celebrates the talent, leadership and drive of two engineers who are redefining what’s possible, not just in Formula 1, but across engineering, technology and business."