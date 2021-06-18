Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1's flexi-wing controversy faces end game in France Next / French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Reactions

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

By:

Have the Pirelli failures suffered by Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll in Baku shaken the faith of Formula 1 drivers in Pirelli?

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

Tyre failures or punctures have been part of the scene since the dawn of motor racing. Sadly, over the decades many drivers have lost their lives as a result of tyre issues, or presumed tyre issues.

It used to be that suspension or wing breakages were just as much of a concern, but they are rare at F1 level in the modern era, such is the technical competence of the teams.

When they get into their cockpits drivers have total faith that the car has been put together properly.

Tyres are the one part of the car over which teams do not have complete control; complete because Pirelli has made it clear that the current controversy involves how teams operate their tyres, and thus they do have an input into how they behave.

The technical directive issued by the FIA this week was designed to close any loopholes and ensure that tyres are always operated to the parameters that are prescribed by Pirelli.

That initiative has been welcomed by the drivers, who can only see safety benefits. They have to trust that Pirelli an the FIA are watching their backs.

The two failures in Azerbaijan gave all of them plenty of food for thought – the consensus is that their two colleagues, and indeed F1, had a lucky escape that afternoon.

"When I saw the replays after the race I was just relieved," says Daniel Ricciardo. "And feeling that while they were unlucky to have the incidents, and I'm not saying they were small crashes, it seems they turned the right way.

"I think if Max had turned left, it was going to be a much bigger shunt. So I was obviously relieved that they got the lucky side of the unluckiness."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing retiring after a tyre faliure

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing retiring after a tyre faliure

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Obviously it's concerning, because I don't want any of my F1 colleagues to be injured or unsafe," says Pierre Gasly.

"And also myself. All of us F1 drivers, we go at very high speeds. We take risk. And it's important that we feel safe. Lance and Max's incidents happened at really high speeds, the outcome was kind of lucky, because it could have been way worse.

"I think that there must be a lot of investigation and changes to be done to make sure that we are safe, and we can race at this sort of speed without wondering if we are going to lose one of our colleagues or not."

"It's arguably life or death," agrees GPDA director George Russell. "With Max's incident, if he blew out and went to the left and hit that pit wall at 330km/h, I'm pretty confident that he wouldn't be racing here this weekend."

Drivers always like to be in control, and it's that feeling of helplessness when a tyre lets go that they are so wary of.

"I think naturally, as a driver, you want to feel safe and secure while pushing the boundaries to the absolute limit," says Russell. "And we all know the risks.

"We know the risk we take when we go round a high speed corner. When we're trying to push that margin further and further we know the risk we take. But when you drive at 330km/h down the straight, and something happens, it's completely out of your control.

"I think it is really important that we all get on top of this. And this new technical directive, if they're confident that's going to improve the safety, and they believe that some teams were pushing the boundaries and beyond, I guess that can only be beneficial."

Russell accepts that Pirelli has a difficult task.

"It is never easy because we don't want rubbish tyres where we are 120% sure nothing will happen. Obviously we've got to have something that brings good performance, that makes it enjoyable to drive, good to race, makes it exciting.

"Because if we just have rubbish tyres that offer no grip or performance, then it's not exciting for anybody. But obviously, it needs to be done in a safe manner. So whether a tyre 1psi up or down should really make a difference begs another question.

"We all know that Pirelli operate in a very fine window, but I just hope that that fine window doesn't include the safety aspects. But at the end of the day, they're the professionals, if they believe that a technical directive is going to improve it, then we're all for it."

That ongoing focus on the importance marginal changes in pressure minimums has caught the attention of other drivers. Should such small differences be so critical to safety?

"On my side, I think there's two different issues that we need to face," says Carlos Sainz. "In my personal opinion, as a driver, I would say first of all a tyre shouldn't fail depending on 1-2psi up or down on a certain pressure that Pirelli gives us. That first point is clear.

"Second, if there are doubts whether the tyre could fail below a certain tyre pressure, then the teams should never put their drivers at risk of blowing up a tyre just for performance reasons.

"I think the directive notes are going to just help everyone to centre a bit back to Pirelli prescriptions, and that's that's my opinion as a driver. That's the way I feel about it. And the way I think F1 should progress."

Used Pirelli tyres

Used Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"We obviously put a lot of faith and trust in Pirelli, to make it safe," says Ricciardo. "That's really the first thing we can ask for. Obviously we will always push them on development. Last year as well, obviously, we had [tyre failures at] Silverstone, and I think Max had one in Imola.

"And so it has happened over the years. I think we've just got to try and keep giving feedback and obviously push them as well, so that they do give us answers, and just keep the dialogue open. So we know where they're at, as well.

"Obviously, we we as teams need to probably take them more seriously, the guidelines. But it's tough, because if you're talking like a little bit of a psi, and that can be the result, then it's maybe still not comforting!

"I'll obviously trust our guys to just follow what they say. And then obviously trust that what Pirelli says is correct."

Pirelli has made it clear that some teams have been operating tyres outside the prescribed parameters.

That's certainly caught the attention of drivers up and down the paddock, because of the inevitable conclusion that a team might put one of their colleagues at risk, and the potential impact on their own competitiveness.

"Pirelli set minimum pressures and things like that for a reason," says Lando Norris. "And a bit of that reason is safety. So if people abuse it, they put themselves at risk, they put their drivers at risk, and so on.

"And from our side, we stick to the rules. Maybe it's more punishing in terms of performance and we lose a bit. But it's the rules, and if you avoid the rules, then you're cheating at the end of the day.

Read Also:

"We stick to what we do. The rules are there for a reason. And we stick to them. So I'm confident with the team, I'm confident with Pirelli, with what they do. I've got nothing against them."

Norris acknowledges that it's inevitable that teams will always push the boundaries in all areas. It's a matter of how much they push.

"Of course, there's finding the limits, and then there's bending or breaking the rules. I don't think that I can comment because I don't know what's really going on, and what the actual outcome is of everything.

"But if you're breaking the rules, you're breaking the rules. If that's what they've done, then they put their drivers at risk. They've cheated, they've done what they're not allowed to do."

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Carlos Sainz echoes the sentiments of his former teammate, and he insists that Ferrari has played it by the book.

"I think it's no secret that teams are chasing as much cooling," says the Spaniard. "And to protect yourself from overheating, because we know Pirelli overheats. We are always struggling with the rear tyres, and Baku was no exception.

"I'm sure every team was doing whatever they could to try and keep temperatures and pressures as low as possible. Whether they went below the limits, no one knows, only the teams who run those tyres know.

"What I would like to see in the future is Pirelli controlling and everyone controlling a bit what all the teams are doing to make sure that drivers are never at risk. And second, independently of all this, as I said before, 2psi up or down, tyres should never fail.

"We had no signs, no indication that a tyre was going to fail in our car. So as a driver, I'm confident in what my team is doing for me.

"But I do feel like if at one race or at a safety car restart the tyres are are at a lower pressure than what they should be, maybe we are too exposed as drivers to a failure.

"With all my respects towards Pirelli, as a driver I do believe that that a tyre should be more resilient to different conditions."

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc also has faith in how Ferrari operates the tyres.

"Fact is we didn't blow up the tyre and I have 200% trust in my team that we are not playing with it," says Leclerc. "And I know what we do with it and I'm sure that it's all fine, so I don't have this type of worry.

"I believe that Pirelli is doing its best to obviously give us the best tyre. Safety has always been a very important topic for everyone in the paddock, and I'm sure that it is for them too. And on my side it's not like I have less confidence in Pirelli. My confidence is intact.

"Whatever happened in the past, they just need to understand why it happened. I feel like it's also the team's responsibility to ensure the safety of their drivers.

"So I feel like with the new protocols in place for the tyre after the race etcetera for the pressure; if anybody was playing with it, it will stop them. So that is a good thing."

shares
comments
F1's flexi-wing controversy faces end game in France

Previous article

F1's flexi-wing controversy faces end game in France

Next article

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Supercars

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

10h
4
MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second

1h
Latest news
Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

54m
McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

54m
Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

1h
French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

1h
Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?
Formula 1

Have F1 drivers lost faith in Pirelli after Baku failures?

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures 01:11
Formula 1
51m

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures

F1 Fast Facts: French GP 02:52
Formula 1
4h

F1 Fast Facts: French GP

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term 00:39
Formula 1
17h

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term "magic button" fix

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures 00:53
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans 00:36
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role French GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin headhunts Alfa F1 designer for engineering role

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin
Supercars Supercars

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

Latest news

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.